10 Symptoms That Indicate Something Is Wrong With Your Kidneys

The kidneys are essential organs for the proper functioning of the body. They are responsible for filtering toxic substances that enter the body and controlling the concentration of water and mineral salts. On account of this, the renal insufficiency is considered a serious problem. The condition occurs when one or both kidneys stop working partially or completely. In this case, the body cannot filter the toxic and waste products in the bloodstream and these substances are not properly evacuated in the urine.

According to the ‘Tua Saúde’ website, individuals with diabetes, hypertension, heart problems, over 60 years of age and with a family history of the disease are more likely to develop some type of kidney deficiency.

Symptoms

Kidney failure doesn’t last long as symptoms will require you to see a doctor quickly. “It is a myth that the kidneys hurt. The kidneys are organs that have very little innervation (number of nerves) and when they are bothersome it is because there is an infection or a stone, but they do not hurt due to kidney failure”, explains the doctor. nephrologist Andrés Boltansky to the Davila Clinic website.

READ TOO: Tetanus is serious, it has no cure, but it can be prevented. See the symptoms of the disease

The most common symptoms are:

Fatigue;

Fluid retention that causes swelling in the legs and feet;

Decreased volume of urine;

Shortness of breathe;

disorientation;

Nausea;

Weakness;

cardiac arrhythmia;

Chest pain;

Convulsions in the most severe cases.

⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅

ATTENTION!

This text is intended only to inform, and not to diagnose any disease. If you have symptoms or have doubts, look for a doctor and never use over-the-counter medications.

⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅ ⋅

READ MORE:

⋅ “Allergy to gravity”: disease makes woman faint if she stands for more than 3 minutes

⋅ Are sausages really bad for your health?

⋅ Gut is directly linked to mental health and experts explain how it happens