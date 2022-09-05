21-year-old Englishwoman mistakes cancer symptoms for constipation

Playback/TikTok Molly Hunt, 21, during chemotherapy session

A 21-year-old college student from Chesham, England, confused the side effects of drunken nights with the symptoms of a rare type of cancer. Molly Hunt felt severe pains in her stomach whenever she drank alcohol. But when she went to the doctor, the geography student discovered that she had Hodgkin’s disease, which affects the lymphatic system. She started chemotherapy sessions on June 20.

“I would go out and drink a lot and the next day I would have a really bad pain in my belly, under my diaphragm. I had to contract myself to take the surreal pain away,” she added, she told The New York Post.

Hodgkin’s disease is a type of cancer that affects younger people, especially those between the ages of 20 and 40. The student also reported that she felt very tired, lost concentration and sometimes took a nap in the middle of the day.

Molly began to experience symptoms in October of last year, but only discovered the disease when she saw a doctor this year. The health worker ordered blood tests and the young woman was diagnosed with reactive lymph nodes. As the swelling didn’t go away, she performed a battery of other tests.

After an ultrasound, the doctors noticed that the lump was too large and decided to do a biopsy.

“I had about six (lumps) that I could feel, and it went to my chest and I started getting a really big lump in my chest,” Molly said. About a month later, she received confirmation that she did indeed have cancer.

“I remember crying uncontrollably, it was like I was almost screaming. It was horrible,” he said.

Since then, she has been undergoing chemotherapy sessions. So far, she has turned 12 and her body has given a good metabolic response. The young woman shares the treatment routine on her TikTok account.

“My message would be: no one knows your body like you do, and if you know something is wrong, check it out because it could definitely save your life.”