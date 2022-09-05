3 DF bets make a corner and take R$ 49 thousand each. check out

Caixa drew, this Saturday (3/9), the contest number 2516 of the Mega-Sena, but no participant got all six numbers right and the prize accumulated. In Distrito Federal, three simple bets hit five tens each, winning the corner.

The games were played at Loteria Ponto Treze, Loterias QI 15 and electronically. The three players played the traditional game of six numbers and earned BRL 49,051.86 each.

In Goiânia, a simple six-number bet made in the Chave de Ouro Lottery also took R$ 49,051.86. Another single, with eight numbers, held at Mutirão da Sorte, earned R$ 147,155.58.

accumulated

The numbers drawn this Saturday were: 08 – 17 – 49 – 51 – 52 – 53. As no player hit all six, the prize accumulated. Now, the estimated prize for the next contest, which will be drawn on Thursday (8/9), is R$ 60 million.