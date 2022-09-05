3rd episode begins to seed the Dance of Dragons

[Spoilers de A Casa do Dragão à frente]

The Dragon’s House is only in its third chapter, but the series that retells the history of the Targaryen dynasty is already on fire. Aired this Sunday (4), “According to Your Name” has already begun to show some of the events that will give rise to the legendary civil war known as The Dance of Dragons. This week’s episode begins in Passostone, a small archipelago near Westeros dominated by the army of Craghas Drahar, Prince Admiral of the Triarchy of the Free Lands and who has sunk ships from the kingdom that pass by its coast. As the invaders torture the kingdom’s soldiers, Daemon (Matt Smith) appears mounted on his dragon looking for the enemy leader, Craghas Drahar, but flees when he starts to be shot by flaming arrows.

Back in King’s Landing, it is revealed that between the second and third episodes three years have passed. Viserys (Paddy Considine) now have a two-year-old son, Aegon II, with Queen Alicent (Emily Carey), which awaits the couple’s second heir. The court happily gathers to celebrate the little prince’s second name day, but Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) does not appear, which worries the king.

Alicent finds her old friend next to the tree of the old gods, where she reads with the company of a musician. Here, it is clear that the princess no longer has affection for the new queen, with whom she discusses her presence in the royal hunt. After a harsh conversation, Rhaenyra relents and joins her stepmother and father.

On the way to the court’s meeting place, Viserys and Rhaenyra argue over the girl’s bad temper, which reminds her father that none of the nobles present at the event are there to see her. After walking around the huts installed for hunting, she is approached by Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall), who reveals his intentions to marry the princess. Furious at her request, the girl scolds her father again, saying he only asked for her presence so he could offer her to the lords of Westeros.

Rhaenyra flees on horseback, pursued by Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). When the guard catches up with her and asks her why she ran away, she reveals that she is angry with her father for “try to try to ‘sell’ it to” the Lannister boy. Joking (or not), the knight offers to kill Jason and receives only a smile in response. The two decide to walk back to the cabin on foot, talking about their lives, in a scene that makes it clear how close they have grown in the last three years.

Meanwhile, the king’s hunting party finds signs of a White Heart – an albino deer considered mystical – and a few, including Viserys and Otto (Rhys Ifans), consider the appearance of the rare animal to be a blessing. At the cabin, Jason presents the monarch with a spear and tells him that he would like to marry Rhaenyra. Already drunk, the king disregards the Lannister’s request and reinforces that, although he has had a son, he does not consider changing his mind about his choice of heir: when he dies, it will be Rhaenyra who will sit on the Iron Throne, either the lords of Westeros like it or not.

When Viserys finally gets rid of Lannister, Otto appears at his side and suggests to the king that he announce that he intends for Rhaenyra to marry Aegon. Intoxicated and already quite frustrated, the ruler tries to close the matter, but is soon approached by Lord Strong (Gavin Spokes), who advises the monarch to marry his daughter to Laenor Velaryon (Matthew Carver), son of Corlys (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys (Eve Best), reestablishing the link between the two families. Completely drunk and exhausted, the king leaves the party. Outside, Alicent tries to comfort Viserys, who tells his wife about a vision she had about a descendant of hers wearing the crown and how his obsession with making it a reality killed Aemma.

Meanwhile, in the forest, Rhaenyra and Cole are surprised by an aggressive wild pig. The animal knocks down the guard and charges at the princess, but the pair manage to kill it without harming themselves.

At dawn, the king’s company encounters a deer that, despite being huge, was not albino. Still, they corner the animal and immobilize it so that it is killed by Viserys, who has to hit it twice with his spear to bring it down. At the same time, far away, Rhaenyra and Cole come face to face with the White Heart, the object of desire of the nobles, but the princess orders the guard to let the creature escape. The hunt is over and the court returns to King’s Landing.

Back in the city, Otto meets Alicent in her chambers and tries to convince the queen to manipulate Viserys into choosing Aegon, not Rhaenyra, as heir to the crown. Reluctantly, she follows her father’s wishes, but upon meeting the king, she realizes that he has received a request for help from the forces defending Stepstone and convinces her husband to send soldiers to help Daemon and Corlys.

The next day, Rhaenyra finds her father in the council room, where he announces his intentions to help her cousin and brother. The two resume their conversation about finding a husband for the princess, and as the argument starts to get heated, Viserys reminds him that even though his marriage to Aemma was arranged, he loved the late queen and tells his daughter that she will be able to marry him. whoever she chooses. As the young woman begins to withdraw, the monarch swears that she will not be replaced, in any way, by little Aegon.

In Stepstone, Daemon doesn’t take the news that his brother is sending help and, after reading Viserys’ letter, beats up the king’s messenger and leaves alone for the beach held by Drahar and his army. Faking a surrender, the disinherited prince advances on his enemies, defeating dozens of them.

Shot by three arrows and ambushed by opponents, he is saved by Corlys’ men and his dragons, who catch enemies off guard and give Daemon the opening he needs to chase the pirate leader into his cave. Moments later, the Targaryen reemerges bloodied and carrying Drahar’s mangled body. After the prince, covered in blood and viscera, faces the battlefield, the episode ends.