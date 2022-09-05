5 news from Palmeiras today that rocked (04/09)

Credit: Montage/Torcedores.com

O fans.com prepared a brief summary of news from Palmeiras, with what hit the media this Sunday(4). Check out!

One day after the draw against Red Bull Bragantino for the Brasileirão, Palmeiras ‘turn the key’ and already focus all their attention on Tuesday’s game (6) for Libertadores, where they need to reverse the defeat to Athletico Paranaense in the first leg . And the big news of the training was the presence of Endrick, great jewel of the base of Verdão. He and a few other under-20 boys completed the activity that featured players who played less than 45 minutes in yesterday’s game, in addition to the holders spared at the time.

NOW IT’S DECISION! 👊

Turning key and starting morning in our preparation for the decisive 90 minutes of the semifinals of @LibertadoresBR ➤ https://t.co/JEhfixI2jq#AvantiPalestra pic.twitter.com/n93Ern5WLi — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) September 4, 2022

Abel Ferreira makes a mystery about Veiga

Another one that rocked today was about the interview with Abel Ferreira after the draw against Red Bull Bragantino. Asked about Raphael Veiga’s physical condition, aiming precisely at the game against Athletico, the Portuguese coach ended up not giving many tips on the matter.

“Let’s wait for Tuesday. Then you will know if Veiga plays, if another one plays. Since the beginning of the year I said that this season was going to test our physical limits, so let’s see what happens. We have to recover our players well. I believe that we have a whole team to be able, on Tuesday, to choose those who will guarantee us the best performance with the intention of reaching the final”, said Abel.

Possible lineup of Palmeiras against Athletico Paranaense

With Danilo’s absence, still serving suspension, and with Raphael Veiga injured as a doubt, a probable lineup for Palmeiras for the Libertadores decision has: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael and Bruno Tabata (López); Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron.

Arbitration for decision in Libertadores

The decisive duel between Palmeiras and Athletico will referee the Uruguayan Estaban Ostojich and will have as assistants the also Uruguayans Carlos Barreiro and Andrés Nievas. VAR, in turn, will be commanded by Nicolas Gallo.

For the more superstitious, Esteban was the referee of the 2020 Libertadores semifinal, between Palmeiras and River Plate, where Verdão even lost 2×0, but had applied 3×0 in Argentina, and advanced to the decision. At the time, the referee worked a lot with VAR, in the annulment of two penalties and a goal by River.

Flamengo stumbles and helps Palmeiras in the Brasileirão

Returning to the Brasileirão, Flamengo, which could reduce the difference to Palmeiras in the search for leadership of the Brasileirão, ended up stumbling at home against Ceará today(4), after a 1×1 score. With that, Verdão remains at the top of the table with 51 points, while Flamengo has 44.