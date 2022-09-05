5G signal is released in Recife from this Monday; see the first neighborhoods to receive the technology | Pernambuco

Share on WhatsApp

According to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), these providers acquired the 3.5 GHz band in the 5G tender last year, and can activate stations with the fifth-generation technology of the mobile service.

The decision was taken on Thursday (1st) by the Monitoring Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band (Gaispi), which is linked to Anatel.

Providers Claro, Tim and Vivo must have at least 63 5G stations activated in Recife by November 28, when the obligation set out in the public notice expires. The signal is also activated, this Monday, in the cities of Natal (RN) and Fortaleza (CE).

Vivo said that Boa Viagem, in the South Zone, is the first neighborhood that will receive 5G from the operator. Despite not having given a deadline, in a note, the company pointed out that Boa Vista, Curado, Ilha do Leite, Pina, Recife, Santo Antônio and São José should be next.

Operator TIM activated the signal at midnight and said that, initially, it offers the new technology in 19 districts of Recife, with the expectation of reaching all of them by the end of the year. The first locations are:

Good trip, Strong house, Tower, parnamirim, Alto Santa Teresa, Várzea, Yellow house, Conceição Hill, pine, apipucos, Soledade, tamarind, derby, clods, thanks, Zombie, Madalena, Cassava, and Afflicted.

O g1 contacted Claro to find out which neighborhoods are the first to be served, but received no response until the last update of this report.

To have access to the fifth generation mobile internet, you must have a cell phone enabled for at least one of the types of connection: “standalone” (SA) or “non-standalone” (NSA), the most common. Newer devices are generally already enabled.

Anyone who has an Apple cell phone needs to download a software update, which will still be available. At this time, the chip exchange is also not being requested.

The 5G currently offered by some operators uses 4G frequencies and 5G antennas, that is, it is not pure 5G.

According to Anatel, whoever receives broadcasts from TV Aberta through the satellite dish needs to adapt the equipment to avoid possible interference.

Enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico) who receive a satellite TV signal can request a free kit for adapting the equipment to Siga Antenado, the trade name of EAF. Anatel informed that it is necessary to schedule the installation of the new equipment.

Initially, all capitals were supposed to have pure 5G working by July 31. However, this deadline was extended twice by Anatel, due to the delivery schedule of the equipment that needs to be installed to prevent 5G from causing interference in professional satellite services. These equipments are generally imported from China.

According to the current schedule, 5G needs to be commercially activated, by November 27, in the 12 capitals that do not yet have the technology.

The trend, however, is for activation to take place earlier, as operators complete the antenna and filter installation work.

It will still be necessary to activate pure 5G in: Aracaju (SE); Maceio (AL); Teresina (PI); São Luís (MA); Campo Grande, MS); Cuiabá (MT); Porto Velho (RO); Rio Branco (AC); Macapa (AP); Boa Vista (RR) Manaus (AM); and Belém (PA). In other cities in the country, activation will take place gradually, until 2029.