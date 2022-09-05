62% reject Chile’s new Constitution in defeat to Boric

With 61.87% of votes against and 38.13% in favor, the population disapproves of the proposal; plebiscite was held this Sunday

With 99% of the polls counted, Chile’s new constitution was rejected by the population. The referendum held this Sunday (4.Sep.2022) registered 13,016,943 votes. There were 61.87% against and 38.13% in favor of the new Magna Carta. Voting started at 8 am and ended at 6 pm.

More than 50,000 people gave reasons for not voting in the referendum. It was the 1st mandatory vote in the country since 2012. For those who did not justify their absence, the fine is 180 thousand pesos (about R$1,000 at the current exchange rate). About 15 million Chileans were able to participate.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric attended his polling place at 11 am, 2 hours after the polling stations opened.

On twitter, stated that the plebiscite was a “historic moment” for Chile. During the day, hashtags #TuVotoDecide, #Elecciones2022 and #NuevaConstituicionParaChile were among the most talked about topics on the social network.

The rejection of the new constitution represents a defeat for Boric, elected in the wake of popular demands that took over the country in 2019. At the time, thousands of people took to the streets to ask for more equality and better living conditions.

On November 15 of the same year, the Chilean Congress and the government of then President Sebastián Piñera reached a historic agreement that ended the demonstrations that left 23 dead, in addition to thousands of injured and detained.

When he received the proposal, Boric stated that “Chilean men and women opted for more democracy” and a time when the country is experiencing “deepest institutional, political and social crisis”.

After the result, Chilean TV footage showed people celebrating the rejection of the new constitution in some cities in Chile.

The defeat comes at a delicate moment for the country’s economy. Inflation has soared to 13% and the price of many goods is beyond the reach of the poorest population. In July, the country’s central bank raised interest rates to 9.75%, the highest value in the last 24 years. For 2023, the country’s GDP growth projection is 0.2%.