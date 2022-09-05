800,000 families will be included in Auxílio Brasil this month

Less than a month before the elections, the government wants to include another 803,800 families in Auxílio Brasil in September

Less than a month before the elections, the government wants to include another 803,800 families in Auxílio Brasil in September. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the idea is to eliminate the queue that accumulates in the program by the end of the year.

In August, 2.2 million families were included in the social program, totaling 20.3 million who received the readjusted benefit in the amount of R$ 600.00. In this way, with the new beneficiaries, Auxílio Brasil will cover 21 million families. However, there is still room for 21.6 million families to be served by the program.

Inclusion of new families

According to the Ministry, these 803,800 new beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil include people who joined the queue between July and August. However, every month, the queue increases, composed of people who register for the program, who meet the criteria for the benefit but do not receive the amount.

As defined by the provisional measure (MP) sent to the National Congress, the government has a budget of R$ 26 billion to pay the Auxílio Brasil until the end of the year. Thus, in the MP itself, the inclusion of 3.499 million families in the social program was already foreseen, between August and December.

Anticipation of September transfers

Furthermore, the government considered bringing forward the transfers of the Auxílio Brasil in September, scheduled for the 19th and 30th, to begin in the first fortnight. However, due to legal requirements to prove that families are eligible for the benefit, such as children’s school attendance and vaccination schedule, it is likely that the original payment schedule will be maintained.

However, in October, the government must bring forward the payment schedule. Normally, the program starts to be paid in the second half of the month. However, in August, this calendar was brought forward and started on the 9th, which should happen in October.

Image: Joa Souza / shutterstock.com