“A person from Flamengo said that…”; Gabigol and Pedro are ‘repeated’ and Mengão bitter new embezzlement against Goiás

Flamengo

Mais Querido already has three confirmed casualties for the next commitment in the Brazilian Championship, all by automatic suspension

Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo - Gabigol, sent off against Ceará, misses Flamengo in the next round of the Brazilian Championship
O Flamengo stayed in the 1-1 draw with Ceará, this Sunday (4), at Maracanã and missed the chance to touch leader Palmeiras in the Brazilian Championship table. The refereeing of Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva was questioned a lot by both teams. On the red-black side, there were three yellow cards and one expulsion from Gabigol, in the second half.

In fact, it’s four yellow cards, since, in the post-game scoresheet, the referee also reported a warning to Fabricio Bruno, by complaint in the reserve bank. With that, Dorival Júnior will not be able to count on the defender, Pedro and Gabi, all hanging in the game against the Ceará team. But even before the CBF document confirms, people already knew about the damage.

the colleague Venê Casagrandesectorist of Fla in SBT Rio, informed that a person from Flamengo had confirmed the card to Fabrício Bruno. “Talking to a person from Flamengo’s board, who complained a lot about the arbitration, she commented to me that Fabrício Bruno, on the bench, also got yellow.”

In the post-game press conference, Dorival himself admitted that he does not intend to change Flamengo’s planning in the Brasileirão. He stated that he will keep the alternate team in priority for the Cups. Next Wednesday (7), Mengão welcomes Vélez Sarsfield for the Libertadores semifinal. In the first leg, in Buenos Aires, Fla went 4 to 0, with Pedro’s hat-trick.

