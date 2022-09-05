About to die, Velho do Rio will have a dark secret revealed in Pantanal

Advertising Could not load ad

Pantanal has been a great success in TV Globo’s programming. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the soap opera by Bruno Luperi.

After being saved by Old Man from Rio (Osmar Prado), José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will discover that his grandfather turns into an anaconda. “Is it true that the lord will come anaconda? (…) And that’s not a waterfall for these people, grandpa?”, will say the truck driver being answered by the entity.

“These people say I become an anaconda. I was calling you, Zé Luca… It was after my call that you came to vîno… Nothing happens for free in this life (referring to the Solano/Rafa Sie bombingg)… Everything is written… The hand of man sometimes tries to erase it, but what the hand of fate writes cannot be erased”, will finish the father of de José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) being observed by the pawn.

Old River (Osmar Prado) in Pantanal

Pantanal is written by Bruno Luperi, based on the original novel written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. The artistic direction is by Rogério Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard and Noa Bressane. The production is by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

