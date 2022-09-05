Abusive readjustments of corporate and collective health plans

Several decisions across the country show that it is possible to review collective and business health plan contracts in order to apply, as a ceiling, the readjustments authorized by the National Health Agency (ANS). Another possibility still unknown to many consumers is the search for a refund of the updated amount related to the last three years overpaid. This position consolidates the understanding that collective and corporate health plans can be equated with individual and family plans, especially because they have exactly the same objective: to guarantee coverage for people, regardless of the form of contract.

Increasingly, the market has been shrinking the offer of individual and family plans. This is because plans of this nature are subject to all ANS regulations, which is not the case with collective and corporate plans. To make matters worse, the latter can be canceled at any time, unlike individual and family plans, which can only be canceled due to non-payment or fraud. Generally, collective and corporate plans undergo readjustments well above the percentage determined by the ANS. Abuse cases can and should be dealt with in the Judiciary.

This year, the ANS defined that family and individual health plans would have an adjustment for the period from May 2022 to April 2023 of up to 15.5%. This was the highest percentage of readjustment ever regulated by the Agency since its creation. But the collective and business plans do not even have a ceiling for the readjustment and what is being observed are exactly even greater readjustments, which reach 30%.

It is important for the consumer to understand that, often, when joining a collective or business plan, at first, their monthly fee can be very advantageous, as it is lower than those of a family or individual nature. However, over the years, it can be a big trap, since, as already mentioned, there is no ceiling regulated by the ANS for the annual readjustments for collective and business plans, which leaves the consumer at the mercy of the excesses of the health operators. .

The consumer should know that this annual adjustment is applied to all contracts, regardless of the consumer’s age. Thus, all clients, including the elderly, can suffer it. In this way, it is extremely important that consumers know their rights and, in the event of abuse, seek to guarantee them, so that justice can be carried out, since, unfortunately, collective and business plans provide less protection to the insured. , and these are the fastest growing plans in the country. Don’t fall into this kind of trap!

* Marina Basile is a lawyer, a pioneer in Health Law in Bahia, specialist in Civil Law and Hospital Medical Law, MBA in Management and Business Law, certified in Privacy and Data Protection, in Compliance and Best Practices. Her office is one of the few in Brazil already present in Metaverso.