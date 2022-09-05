After arguing with fans, São Paulo makes a decision on Rogério Ceni

The atmosphere in São Paulo is bad. In the two knockout competitions, Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana, the tricolor was defeated in the first leg of the semifinals. In the Brazilian playoffs, he was defeated by Flamengo by 3 to 1. In the continental competition, he lost by the same score to Atlético-GO.

Faced with the bad results, the technician Rogério Ceni is under pressure. He even argued with a fan this Saturday, 03, when the cast arrived at the hotel in Cuiabá.for the match against the local team this Sunday, 04.

Faced with the pressure from the crowd and the bad results on the field, the board of São Paulo decided to keep Ceni in charge of the São Paulo tricolor.

According to journalist André Hernán, the objective of the são-paulina board is to give support and silently bring confidence to the squad and tranquility to the club.

Situation in the Brasileirão

Despite the desire to keep Rogério Ceni, the club needs to improve in the Brazilian Championship. In the national competition, the tricolor has 29 points and is in 14th place. They are just four points out of the relegation zone.