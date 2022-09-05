After criticizing Bolsonaro, Paolla Oliveira asks artists to take a stand

Actress has already used social media to criticize President Jair Bolsonaro (photo: Reproduction/Social Media) After criticizing some positions by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), actress Paolla Oliveira asked the artists to take a political stance. The statement was given in a press interview at Rock in Rio, on Sunday night (4/9).

“You can’t keep silent. We always have to take a stand. Whether or not they’re going to agree with your position is another thing. But I have to speak up”, fired the actress.

Although without mentioning the president’s name, the actress launched criticisms of Bolsonaro’s gesture: “I want this government to change and we want to live in times of more love, respect and diversity”.

In July of this year, Paolla used social media to criticize President Jair Bolsonaro and his speeches that cast doubt on electronic voting machines.

“The electronic voting machine has been our instrument for collecting votes since 1996, 26 years ago. There is a generation that was born after that and already votes using this effective, efficient and proven safe method. , being elected through the electronic ballot box, suddenly inventing a thousand stories to justify their own incompetence? strange and shameful”, he wrote in July.

Brazil cannot become a bad joke for the world, that’s not a joke. Something very dangerous is happening to our democracy! %u2014 Paolla Oliveira (@paolla) July 19, 2022