After how many absences can an employee be dismissed for just cause?

Dismissal for just cause can be made when the employee is absent from work for 30 consecutive days, characterizing job abandonment.

According to the rules of the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), a set of labor standards in force in Brazil, dismissal for just cause can be carried out when the employee is absent from work for 30 consecutive days, characterizing job abandonment, this being one of the forms provided for in the CLT for dismissal for just cause.

However, this does not mean that only this number of absences will lead to dismissal, nor even the absences need to be followed. Thus, in addition to job abandonment, there are other possibilities provided for by the CLT in article 482 that can lead to dismissal for just cause, such as lack of control of conduct or bad procedure and carelessness in the performance of the respective functions.

Thus, there is considerable jurisprudence relating “bad procedure” or “negligence” to the employee’s behavior of being absent frequently, unjustifiably and with some regularity, demonstrating contempt for the company’s need to be present on a regular basis.

Therefore, to illustrate this, the decision of the Regional Labor Court of the 15th Region provides that:

“Unjustified absences, when repeated and habitual, imply non-compliance with the main obligation of work, which is the provision of services. In addition to preventing the good performance of the functions, they denote the employee’s lack of interest in maintaining the employment relationship. The unjustified recurrence of the infraction after several warnings and suspensions authorizes the employer to break the employment bond for just cause.”

In summary, not only consecutive and frequent absences, but also interspersed ones, provided they are repeated and unjustified, can lead to dismissal for just cause. So there is no minimum number of absences established.

However, before dismissal, it is suggested by the legislation that there be warnings and suspensions, as mentioned in the decision. Thus, dismissal for just cause is the last resort if the employee refuses to report regularly to the service.

Although the CLT rules are intended for employees of private companies in general, the rules vary slightly for public employees. However, service abandonment has a similar wording, being characterized in the case of more than 30 consecutive days of absences. However, the CLT does not indicate “more than 30 days”, only 30 days.

In addition, the public servant can also be fired if he misses 60 days unjustifiably during a year, configuring “habitual insinuity”.

