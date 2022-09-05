After meeting at Rock in Rio, Demi Lovato sends a message to Juliette and the web reacts: “Totally unexpected”

The singer made a point of reposting a photo of Juliette on her Instagram, saying that it was a pleasure to meet her: “So happy to see you”

the meeting between Juliette and Demi Lovato at the Rock in Rio “stopped” the internet. At the twitter, several fans reflected the union between the singers, especially after the unusual account of the Brazilian. According to the champion BBB 21, the conversation didn’t flow very well because it was in English. The statement, of course, became a meme and generated thousands of shares.

“Guys, I’m really nervous. I just met Demi. You have no idea. I couldn’t say anything. Me saying: ‘I’m sorry. I don’t speak English’ and she smiling. That’s what my friend told me, because I was just paralyzed. We took a photo of her team’s cell phone. When they send it, I’ll post it”said.

Demi responds Juliette

In your Instagramthe American published: “So happy to see you”. demi also thanked the carioca fans for the show yesterday (Sunday, 4th) at night: “Rio de Janeiro – you were amazing”, he wrote. In addition to Lovatothe paraibana also hooked other celebrities such as dilsinho, Thiaguinho and Dennis DJ. This was the former sister’s first time at the music festival.

Repercussion on the web

“This ‘friendship’ of Demi with Juliette was something totally unexpected by everyone. I thought it was cute”opined an internet user. “If you analyze it well, Juliette managed to win over (Camila) Cabello and Demi without saying a ‘hi’ in proper English to communicate directly and alone with them. The owner of pure charisma, yes or of course?”joked another, also in twitter.