After playing ‘proibidão’ funk at Rock In Rio, Marshmello goes viral for an unusual reason







The mysterious Marshmello was one of the most awaited attractions on Saturday, 3, at Rock In Rio 2022 Photo: Playback/Twitter/Marshmello

The mysterious Mashmello, one of the main names in electronic music, performed this Saturday, 3rd, at Rock In Rio and impressed Brazilian fans playing a ‘proibidão’ funk – “’Atura Ou Surta 2”, by MC Gw. But what went viral on the internet was the DJ’s response to an unusual tweet about the show.

Funk has a very direct lyrics, with sexual references. The tweet that caught Mashmello’s attention quotes a snippet of the song’s chorus, which reads: “Go, sit on the pie di ****.” The artist’s response grouped eggplant emojis, which is used with sex appeal by netizens.

Marshmello himself also made publications on his official Twitter thanking the show in Brazil and posting an excerpt from the recording of his presentation, when he played the funk of MC Gw. The two publications had wide repercussion on the DJ’s social network.