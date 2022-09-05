After receiving R$ 54 million by mistake, woman buys a mansion

Who never dreamed of receiving extra money unexpectedly, right?! That dream came true for a woman who had deposited $10.4 million into her account for a cryptocurrency exchange. So far so good, were it not for the fact that the money was sent by mistake.

In the current conversion to the real, the amount erroneously transferred to the woman is on average R$ 54.2 billion. In these cases, returning the money would solve the entire problem, as has happened in several other situations. However, the account holder ended up spending almost the entire amount buying a mansion.

I understand the case

It all started when the woman, identified as Thevamanogari Manivel, requested a refund of US$100 (R$ 516.35) to Crypto.com, the cryptocurrency exchange. The company, when responding to the Australian’s request, erred in putting the account number in the field where it was necessary to enter the transaction amount.

That way, instead of receiving just a hundred dollars, the woman ended up receiving a figure in the millions. The fact was so unusual that the brokerage only realized after seven months of the mistake having been made, making it even more difficult to solve the problem.

The article brought by The Guardian shows that the mistaken deposit was transferred in 2021. After receiving the amount and having spent so much time, the company discovered that the woman had acquired several assets, including a mansion.

money back

After identifying the error, the brokerage went to court to request a return. The company won the lawsuit, forcing the woman to return the amount received by mistake with interest, which reaches US$ 27,000 so far. In addition, it was defined that she must pay the other charges of the action.

When trying to contact the Australian, the institution discovered that she had already spent the money acquiring a property for her sister Thilagavathy Gangadory, who lived in Malaysia. Thevamanogari account was then frozen. In addition, the remaining money had been transferred to six other accounts, which were also frozen by court order.

In the case of the woman’s sister, as she does not live in the country, she has not yet been found for the proper judicial guidelines that will be used to resolve this impasse.