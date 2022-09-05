After Rock in Rio, DJ Marshmello asks for help for a funk project: “who should I work with?” | celebrities

“Now I want to launch a Brazilian funk project, who should I work with?”, he asked on his Twitter profile in the early hours of Monday (05.09).

The list of answers provides a complete list of collaborators, drawn, of course, by Anitta. More attuned internet users also opened a list of hottest producers as suggestions for the international artist with names like Rennan da Penha, Gabriel do Borel and Pedro Sampaio, among others.

Known as DJ Marshmello, Christopher Comstock started in music in 2015, when posting production on social music network. Philadelphia-born, the 30-year-old DJ exploded with the single “Alone” and is notable for covering his face with a white helmet decorated with a smile and two “x”s for eyes.

The first official album was released in early 2016 and, in just over a year, it was already on the list of the highest paid DJs in an international publication ranking. This year, he is ranked #13 on DJ Mag magazine’s top 100 DJs list, based on career performance in 2021.

