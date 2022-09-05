AID BRAZIL EARLY TODAY (5)? See BOLSA FAMILIA PAYMENT DATES in September

After the payment of the August installment of the Brazil aidthe beneficiaries await the payment of the month of September.

The social benefit that replaces the Family Scholarship started to be paid with an increase last month, from R$ 400 to R$ 600, and will continue to do so until the end of the year.

In addition, the payment was made in advance, which made many beneficiaries doubt whether the September installment will also be advanced.

WHO IS RIGHT TO AID BRAZIL?

Family in poverty (family income per capita from R$ 100.01 to R$ 200) and extreme poverty (family income per capita from zero to R$ 100) that have pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, children, adolescents and young people up to 21 years incomplete.

You must be registered with CadÚnico.

VALUE OF BRAZIL AID SEPTEMBER 2022

In addition to the payment of the Auxílio Brasil (R$ 600), the gas voucher (R$ 110) was deposited in this month of August.

The gas voucher is paid bimonthly. As the two benefits are paid together, millions of Auxílio Brasil subscribers received a share of R$ 710.

DATE OF BRAZIL SUPPORT SEPTEMBER: WILL IT BE EARLY?

So far, the Auxílio Brasil calendar for September has not been anticipated. For now, the Government maintains the payment for the second half of the month.

The first to receive, on September 19, are beneficiaries with NIS ending in 1.

BRAZIL AID SEPTEMBER CALENDAR

Final NIS 1: September 19;

Final NIS 2: September 20;

Final NIS 3: September 21;

Final NIS 4: September 22;

Final NIS 5: September 23;

Final NIS 6: September 26;

Final NIS 7: September 27;

Final NIS 8: September 28;

Final NIS 9: September 29;

Final NIS 0: 30 September.

