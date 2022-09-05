Analysis: Atlético-MG renews spirit with victory, shows positive points and approaches goal | athletic-mg

A relieved breath for Atlético-MG fans. After two rounds without winning, Galo managed to score three points and still had a favorable round to get even closer to the Libertadores classified group. Played the best football? Not. But there was a significant evolution, renewed spirits and had an improvement in performance even with embezzlement.

On the field, Cuca’s team knew how to dribble the absences well. Without Allan and Otávio, Réver played more advanced, playing a role of first midfielder in front of the defense. Without Alonso, Jemerson made his debut with the white shirt alongside Nathan Silva at the back.

But the highlight is the Atletico attack, which was once again decisive. Keno, in a very skillful individual play, and Hulk, opportunist inside the area, were decisive for the Minas Gerais victory. During the first half, Galo still had difficulty building offensive plays and had less possession of the ball. The best sector was the left side with Arana and Keno, who scored in a beautiful individual shot.

In the final stage, coach Cuca changed Keno’s positioning, who started to play more centrally. Galo grew in possession of the ball and populated the Dragon area. Hulk scored the second goal, after a good play by Sasha, who also played a solid game. Atlético scored the third goal, with Nacho, but Vargas, who was participating in the move, was offside. The Chilean even returned to action, after the “balloon” suffered after the expulsion in the elimination of Libertadores.

With the favorable results of the round and the victory over the rival from Goiás, Galo reached 39 points. It remained in the seventh position, but approached, in terms of points, the rivals for the classification zone to Libertadores.

Galo can and needs to take the positive points presented in the victory over Dragon to walk towards its last and, now, main objective of the season: qualification for Libertadores. There are 13 more rounds to conquer the little place at the top of the table.

