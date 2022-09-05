Andressa Suita appears with her children and impresses with a new look

Andressa Suita surprises Gusttavo Lima by appearing with her children on the stage of the show

The model and digital influencer Andressa Suitasinger’s wife Gusttavo Lima, melted when sharing a very family moment on the internet, on a special date. The artist celebrated another spring, this Saturday (03). He blew out his 33-year-old candles in front of a legion of fans.

It so happens that on his birthday, the countryman commanded his show most emblematic – the “Buteco”. The presentation took place in Goiânia (GO). During the event, the Ambassador got a nice surprise. This is because his wife and the couple’s two children took the stage to honor him on the big day.

The countryman and the model have been married since 2016. The artist’s two heirs were born from the relationship. The firstborn Gabriel, aged five, and the youngest Samuel, who recently turned four.

The singer commanded the presentation until he was surprised by an unexpected intervention. A sort of giant gift was carried onto the stage. From inside it came out Andressa Suita that moved the artist.

“I like you blonde. The way I met you, the way I fell in love”, said Gustavo Lima. The singer noticed that the beloved showed new tones in the locks, which until a few days were brown. The look pleased many fans who sent several messages such as: “I loved it”, “it was too perfect” and “what a blonde!”.

After coming out of the box, the model invited two more guests to the party! Gabriel and Samuel pushed in a three-tiered cake that was on a rolling table. The boys went to meet Dad, hugged him, and then waved to the audience.

“Happy birthday to the best daddy in the world… Thank you for being such an amazing and present dad… We love you sooo much!!!”, she declared. Andressa Suita for the hubby. Emotional, the artist thanked the audience that followed another show of your career.

“I’m still speechless!!! What incredible energy, Goiânia. I celebrated my birthday in style in this city that I love and respect so much. Nothing compares to seeing thousands of butequeiros singing together”, published Gusttavo Lima.

