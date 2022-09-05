Anitta sends a gift and surprises a fan on ‘Domingão’, but disappoints for not having appeared on stage: “Where is she?”

The singer sent a message in a video in which she reports knowing about the story of the fan, who sold the doors of the apartment to go to a show of the pop star

This ‘Sunday with Huck’ (4) had an emotion that no one expected during the frame ‘Believe in whoever you want’. The attraction told the story of Diego Máximo, from Paraná, who sold the doors of his house to be able to go to an Anitta show and participated on the show’s stage. A fan of the singer, he ended up disappointed when he realized that he would not see the pop star in the flesh.

The singer sent a video record in which she talks about the fan’s story and says that she decided to surprise him, as a way of repaying the affection received: she made a point of sending new doors to the fan’s apartment. Despite the surprise with the message sent by the star, the boy was disappointed and insisted on demonstrating: “Where is she?”, asked the man from Paraná, who hoped to see his great idol up close.

The case of the fan who went ‘crazy’ to see the star gained notoriety in June, when Diego made his story public during interviews. He sold the doors to go to Anitta’s concert at Rock in Rio in Lisbon, Portugal. “It’s not a cost, it’s an investment”, he said, justifying his decision. At the time, he was the subject of a report that went viral on social media.

On the stage of the attraction commanded by Luciano Huck, the boy managed to deceive Fábio Porchat, Lívia Andrade, Father Fábio de Melo and Déa Lúcia, who had to guess which of the three fans participating in the painting would be the author of the story reported there, but could not get it right. the fan. After the revelation, Luciano announced that the singer sends a message to the Paraná. “You’re pretty crazy, aren’t you, boy? Guys, I thought it was crazy! Crazy! But glad you had fun. I hope you enjoyed it and that I ‘served’ this show long enough to get through your doors.”said the singer.