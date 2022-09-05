Anitta sends a gift to a fan, who is disappointed on Sunday

the paranaense Diego Maximo, who sold the doors of his house to go to an Anitta show, participated in Domingão with Huck this Sunday (4), on Globo. The singer appeared in a video, in which she reported the surprise with the story and made a point of sending new doors to the fan’s apartment. The boy, however, was disappointed: “Where is she?”.

The case gained notoriety in June. Diego gave interviews after getting the apartment without doors. The sales made by the Brazilian were to go to Anitta’s concert at Rock in Rio in Lisbon, Portugal. “It’s not a cost, it’s an investment”, he defended, at the time, when he was the subject of a report that went viral on social networks.

In the Globo program, the boy managed to deceive Fábio Porchat, Lívia Andrade, Father Fábio de Melo and Déa Lúcia, who bet on other Anitta fans present on stage as those responsible for the unusual story. After the revelation, photos of the bathrooms and rooms of the apartment were shown, all without doors.

“You’re pretty crazy, aren’t you, boy? Guys, I thought it was crazy! Crazy! But glad you had fun. I hope you enjoyed it and that I have ‘served’ in this show enough to be worth your doors”, commented Anitta, in a video shown on Sunday with Huck, which had the participation of Diego in the painting Believe in Who Wants.

The Powerful one went ahead: “It won’t be without a door anymore! Let’s solve your problem. Now you have the doors of your house back. For God’s sake, don’t sell it again, eh boy?” Domingão’s big screen then opened and there were four doors sent by the famous to the Brazilian fan.

Diego, however, preferred to meet the singer herself in the studio. “He was waiting for Anitta”, realized Lívia Andrade. “Where is she?”, the boy reacted. “She didn’t come, love. He thought it was her”, commented Déa Lúcia. “She’s singing at Rock in Rio”, said Fábio Porchat, faced with the disappointment of Luciano Huck’s guest.

