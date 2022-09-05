Antony celebrates good debut at Manchester United: “It’s just the beginning” | english football

Announced on Tuesday, presented on Thursday and headlined on Sunday. In a classic. Even with this intense routine, Antony took the field against Arsenal and paved the way for the Manchester United win 3-1 and gave a message to the fans of the new team: they can wait for more.

“What an incredible day! A huge thank you to the entire Manchester United team and my teammates!! I will never forget that day! To United fans, all my affection for this reception! Let’s go for more! This is just the beginning!” he posted.

Manchester United goals 3 x 1 Arsenal for the 6th round of the Premier League

Most expensive player of the last transfer window, Antony scored his first goal for Manchester United in the 35th minute of the opening stage in the derby with Arsenal. He was replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo at the start of the second half and won the approval of coach Erik ten Hag.

– I know what kind of threat he can be, I said before the game that we needed this on the right wing. With his pace, his dribbling and his ability to press, he is very good at it, we have already seen that – evaluated the coach.

Ten Hag curbed the euphoria a little with his former Ajax man, but assured: Antony showed that he will add a lot to Manchester United.

“Right now he lacks a little strength. But you can see its full potential. He has to work to achieve that, of course also the intensity of the Premier League will be greater and a challenge for him, but I think we definitely saw his potential today, it’s great that he scored the first goal, although it was a great goal from team,” said the coach.

Manchester United had their fourth victory in a row and reached 12 points in the Premier League, in fourth place. The team returns to the field this Thursday, for the Europa League, at Old Trafford, against Real Sociedad.