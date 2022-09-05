Antony gains morale at Manchester United

Antony needed just 35 minutes in the Manchester United shirt to give the best possible calling card to the team and the Red Devils fans. With a goal that helped in the victory over leaders Arsenal, the Brazilian made his debut in the Premier League.

Not even the 100 million euros (more than R$500 million) disbursed by United to remove the ex-São Paulo from Ajax reflected in pressure on Antony, who has already started as a starter in his first game at the new club. The shirt 21, by the way, became the second biggest purchase in the history of Manchester – it is surpassed only by the French Paul Pogba, which cost 105 million euros, in 2016.

Reserve bank support

In addition to the goal, Antony showed enough confidence in his debut to receive praise from the new coach and standing ovations from none other than the ace Cristiano Ronaldo, who was on the bench. In the second stage, it was CR7 who took the Brazilian’s place.

the dutch coach Erik has Hag saw potential and did not hide the expectation he has of his newest player. “He knows what we expect and demand of him. He can be a real threat one-on-one with his speed,” he said of the number 21.

English press spared no praise

The Guardian: ‘Antony’s debut was cinematic and apparently fearless’ Image: Reproduction

In the English press the reaction was no different. With personality and the goal still in the first half, Antony won adjectives such as ‘hero’, ‘new star’, which had a ‘cinematic debut’.

Not even Rashford’s two goals changed the focus after the match. Antony’s debut was the highlight after Manchester’s victory and yielded columns on the country’s main sites dedicated to the Brazilian. The highlights are unanimous: young player, dribbling, confidence, decision-making power, all this in his first game in a new team, in which the Brazilian had ‘an instant impact on the team and could be the missing link for ten Hag’.

Unprecedented goal and brand

And no wonder, the striker became the first Brazilian to score on his debut for the club. The feat was remembered on social media and was another point to stand out from this first chapter of the new shirt 21 at United.