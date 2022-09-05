Antony scores on debut as United beat Arsenal in Premier League derby

In a game full of Brazilians, Manchester United had Antony’s brilliance in his debut to defeat Arsenal, 3-1, in a classic played at Old Trafford. The victory took Erik Ten Hag’s team to fifth place in the Premier League. The Londoners, on the other hand, remain in the isolated lead, with 15 points, despite the defeat and the broken invincibility.

The center of attention in the match, Antony seems not to have felt the weight of his first game with the Red Devils shirt. The attacker made a back-heel pass, made effective plays and, on top of that, he swung the nets in the first half. He played for 57 minutes and was replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo in the final stage.

Arsenal even drew with Saka, right on the return of the break, but saw the Manchester team open two of advantage and guarantee the triumph. The other goals were scored by Rashford in the second half. The other Brazilians, Jesus and Martinelli, performed well. Casemiro and Fred, in turn, started on the bench and only entered the final stretch.

United now returns to the field for the Europa League, where they face Real Sociedad, this Wednesday. The Gunners host Zurich, also for the continental tournament, on the same date.

First time

The first half of the classic was balanced. Antony already presented his cards to the United fans with less than 10 minutes, when he left a heel for Dalot to cross and Eriksen almost scored.

At 11, Arsenal came to score with Martinelli. The striker received in speed and touched the exit of De Gea. However, the goal was disallowed after a long analysis by VAR for a foul at the origin of the play. Martinelli returned to take danger to De Gea’s goal at 31, when he headed it crossed, but saw the goalkeeper make a great save.

It was the hosts who opened the scoring. With 36 minutes on the clock, Sancho and Rashford exchanged passes, and left Antony in front of goal. The Brazilian didn’t forgive, hit with class and went for the hug.

Second time

Arsenal was not shaken by the goal conceded in the initial stage and cornered the home team on the return of the break. At six, Gabriel Jesus made a good move on the right and rolled to Odegaard, who finished badly. In the sequence, Saka received on the right and kicked cross. The ball skimmed the crossbar of De Gea.

The visitors pressured, pressured… Until they reached a draw. At 14, Odegaard stole the ball in the middle and sent Jesus into the area. The Brazilian could not finish, but saw the ball left with Saka, who, alone, just completed for the nets.

A few minutes later, however, United were back in front. Rashford received a throw from Bruno Fernandes and kicked hard to score the team’s second of the game. The striker hit the net once more in the 29th minute, when Eriksen invaded the area and played for the Englishman to save his second of the match.

Check out other Premier League results this Sunday:

Brighton 5 x 2 Leicester City

