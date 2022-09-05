Argentina already counts 5 deaths from pneumonia caused by bacteria

Argentina confirmed the fifth death from bilateral pneumonia (ie, in both lungs) caused by the legionella bacteria. The fifth victim is a 64-year-old man with comorbidities who was hospitalized in serious condition. All the deaths are related to a clinic in San Miguel de Tucumã, in the northwest of the country.

According to the Ministry of Health of the province of Tucumã, so far 11 infected people have been identified. Eight were health professionals at the clinic.

Three of the remaining patients remain hospitalized and the other three are under home monitoring.

legionella

The Infectious Diseases Laboratory of the Malbrán State Institute has identified legionella as “the etiological agent causing the outbreak of bilateral pneumonia”, as revealed on Saturday by the Minister of Health of the national government, Carla Vizzotti.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), legionella bacteria are found in freshwater environments such as lakes and streams.

It can seep into building water systems and even air conditioning systems, and enter the body via the respiratory tract through tiny particles that are not visible to the human eye.

Legionella causes legionnaires’ disease, a rare and very serious type of pneumonia that causes fever and acute lung infection.

Means by which Legionella can spread

Showers and sink faucets

Cooling towers (structures that contain water and fan as part of the centralized air cooling system in buildings or industrial processes)

whirlpool baths

Water fountains and decorative accessories

Hot water tanks and water heaters

Complex and large piping systems

Since legionella bacteria multiply in water, it is possible for people who use that water for their activities to inhale the virus, which in turn settles in the lungs.

Symptoms and treatment

Symptoms of infection include fever, cough, muscle and abdominal pain, diarrhea and shortness of breath.

Legionnaires’ disease can also be associated with other symptoms, such as nausea and confusion. Symptoms usually appear between 2 and 14 days after exposure to the bacteria, but may take longer.

In more severe cases, people with the infection need to be hospitalized.

Legionnaires’ disease requires treatment with antibiotics, and most cases can be treated effectively. Healthy people who contract Legionnaires’ disease usually get better, but others, especially those with comorbidities, may need to be hospitalized.