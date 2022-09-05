artists were punished for leaving the station

Globo has no problem with firing or laying off, but it can react badly when one of its contractors decides to leave voluntarily.

It happened to one of the most famous TV news presenters and advertising announcers in Brazil.

Who told the story was Silvio Santos, himself an ex-global who felt retaliation in his skin.

“I once hired Sergio Chapelin (it was in 1983). He told me that he wanted to be a program animator”, he said on the SBT stage, many years ago.

“A year later, when the contract ended, he came and said: ‘Silvio, I’m not staying. Globo doesn’t let my commercials go there, and where I earned a lot was with my commercials’.”

Chapelin would have explained the decision to return to the old canal. “There, I earn less than my salary, but I earn more when my ads are placed on Globo,” he said, according to Silvio.

The owner of SBT said he called the owner of Globo, Roberto Marinho. He made an appeal for artists from other stations to have commercials shown on the carioca channel.

The ‘Man from the Chest’ knew about the drama from his own experience. In 1976, when he decided to leave Globo, where he booked time to air his attraction, and go to TV Tupi, he infuriated the station’s executives.

Globo prohibited any mention of him in the programming. When SBT opened in 1981, the competitor banned its artists from appearing on Silvio’s channel.

The relationship between the two TVs only became friendly in 1988, when the owner of SBT went to Rio to personally ask Roberto Marinho to reverse the hiring of Gugu by Globo.

After 11 years without speaking, the two powerful businessmen made peace.







Regina is now experiencing the contempt that Chapelin, Silvio and Jô felt in the past when they left Globo Photo: Blog TV Room

That same year, the rivalry still claimed a victim. At the end of the contract, Jô Soares informed Globo’s management that he had received a proposal from SBT.

In an interview with Marília Gabriela on Band, he said he had waited 15 days for a position from the station.

With no response, he accepted Silvio Santos’ invitation — and was reportedly ‘threatened’ with a boycott by an influential Globo director.

Shortly after, in the ‘Troféu Imprensa’, the comedian made an outburst against the old house, citing an article written by him and published in the ‘Jornal do Brasil’.

“With an impeccable sense of opportunity, TV Globo chose exactly the moment of the Constituent Assembly in Brazil to inaugurate its blacklist”, he read in front of Silvio Santos and the auditorium.

“Anyone who leaves the station without being fired runs the risk of not being able to work on commercials anymore, under the threat that they will not be aired there.”

In another excerpt, Jô revealed that even the paid calls for her new show had been rejected by Globo. The doors were fully closed to him.

The hurt of the presenter and comedian took a while to pass. He returned to Globo in 2000, where he ran its talk show for 16 years. The director who had humiliated him no longer worked on the channel.

At the moment, the one who feels the contempt of the leading broadcaster in terms of audience is Regina Duarte. Her name and her image are shunned at all costs in the company where she worked for 50 years.

In February 2020, the actress left TV to be Secretary of Culture in the government of Jair Bolsonaro. She stayed in office for only 77 days. The relationship with Globo was never the same again.

The height of punishment for the artist took place in December last year, when she was ignored in the telenovelas’ 70th anniversary special, despite having been one of the biggest stars of the genre on the network.

In 2019, Sergio Chapelin retired after many years at ‘Globo Repórter’. He won a lifetime contract in return for services rendered to the channel.

Even out of the station since 2017 (he was hired for 1 more year after the end of his show), Jô continued to be revered on TV by the Marinho family.

Globoplay is preparing the documentary series ‘Beijo do Gordo’ in honor of the presenter, who died on August 5, aged 84.

Iconic, Silvio Santos is frequently mentioned in Globo, always in a positive way. The rivalry is in the past.

Will the cancellation imposed on Regina Duarte also pass a day?