“Assured me that…”; Nicola brings exclusive and ‘deliveries’ strong European interest in Santos’ holder

If there’s one thing Santos does well, it’s revealing talents to world football. No wonder we see Neymar consolidated in the Brazilian National Team and Rodrygo emerging in the Old Continent. In this generation of Meninos da Vila, Marcos Leonardo and Ângelo are two names that attract the eyes of football fans and show great potential.

However, it’s not just the Meninos da Vila that impress. Another big name in Peixe’s starting lineup is João Paulo, a goalkeeper who, on many occasions, is the main player for positive results on the field. Last week, journalist Guido Bortolomasi revealed a new attempt by Flamengo for the Santos goalkeeper.

According to Guido, Flamengo was preparing a proposal to exchange athletes for João Paulo, aiming at the Rubro-Negro squad in 2023. However, according to journalist Jorge Nicola, in contact with Daniel Medeiros, the goalkeeper’s official representative, there was no there was no flamengo demand for the Santos holder.

“Daniel assures that no one looked for him from Flamengo. And he said more: he imagines that a negotiation of this level is practically unfeasible, even because João Paulo would have to compete for position with Santos, former Athletico-PR goalkeeper, who lives a very cool phase with the Flamengo shirt. Something like that shouldn’t happen“, clarified Nicholas.

However, Flamengo is not the only concern of Santos fans. According to Nicola, still in contact with João Paulo’s representative, Ajax, the Dutch Club, was interested in the goalkeeper. “I asked if there have been any polls or proposals in recent weeks, amid the transfer window in Europe. And Daniel assured that Ajax, from Holland, made a survey, which could become a proposal, for the athlete. Ajax, one of the clubs that best reveals players around the world. According to Daniel, the conversation ended up not even moving forward, because João Paulo decided to stay in Vila Belmiro. He is very focused on continuing to grow, gaining space, gaining morale, to dream of the Brazilian national team.“, concluded the journalist. Therefore, Peixe secures his archer, at least, until the end of the season.