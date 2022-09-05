Atlético hangs giant letter “A” at MRV Arena; see photo

Atlético finalized the installation of the letter “A” in the Arena MRV this weekend. The object is six meters high, weighs 580 kilograms and will soon receive the other letters that make up the club’s name.

“Positioned at almost 25 meters high, our first letter is installed. Letter A for Atlético, by Arena MRV. The structure is illuminated, is six meters high, weighs 580 kilos and will soon receive more companions to mark the landscape of BH and a new era in national football”, wrote the official profile of the stadium on social networks.

In the comments, fans took the cue to provoke Cruzeiro because of the letter A, in reference to the elite of the Brazilian Championship. Galo’s biggest rival has a decisive match this Sunday afternoon (4) to guarantee access, at 4 pm, against Criciúma in Mineirão.

With the MRV Arena getting closer and closer to being inaugurated, Atlético’s fans are looking forward to the day when, at last, they will be able to watch a club match on the stadium’s lawn. The opening of the new house will be made with five events, starting on March 25, 2023. The last one will be on May 27.

The first match of the men’s team at Arena MRV already has a date set. On May 19, 2023, the ball rolls at the alvinegro stadium for an international friendly, and the concert by singer Nando Reis, who promised to honor his friend Cássia Eller. The athletic singer died in 2001, aged 39.

With information from Giovanna Pires