Atlético-MG: after re-debuting for Galo, Jemerson reveals conversation with Cuca and celebrates chance | athletic-mg

The victory of Atlético-MG against the rival from Goiás this Sunday, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão, by 2-0, marked the re-debut of defender Jemerson with the shirt of Galo. The player returned to the Minas Gerais team in the mid-year international window, but had not yet entered the field. At the end of the match, with a smile on his face, the athlete celebrated.

– I was anxious. Many things go through their heads. Imagine, dream if you can play before. It didn’t happen, but God knows things, he knows the right moment. So today I had the opportunity to play, to help my teammates. We really needed this victory – said Jemerson, in an interview with the Breno Galante.

1 of 3 Atletico-GO x Atletico-MG; Jemerson — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Atletico-GO x Atletico-MG; Jemerson — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

The player who arrived at Galo in June from Metz, from France. Since then, he was listed for the games against Athletico-PR and América-MG, but without entering the field. The opportunity given by Cuca this Sunday afternoon, in Goiânia, goes through a change of tactics and absences. Jemerson revealed how the conversation with the professor went.

– We were at the gym and he asked if I was ready. Cuca said he was thinking of a new scheme, he even put Réver ahead as the first midfielder. He asked how long I hadn’t played, and I said five months, but I was prepared, just waiting for an opportunity-explained the defender.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv

Asked how the squad is doing in relation to the Rooster season, Jemerson made an analysis in relation to the champion year of 2021 and the frustrations of the current 2022.

– It changes a lot from one season to another, the opponent starts to mark you differently, comes with different mood with the team that is Brazilian champion. It’s looking for every victory to try to get to the G-4 straight – finished the defender.