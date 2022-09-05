Atlético today has embezzlement in the Brasileirão; see who’s out

Credit: Disclosure / Atletico

For the Brasileirão, Atlético-GO x Atlético duel this Sunday, at 18:00 (Brasília time), at the Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia. Without winning for two rounds, the Minas Gerais team had more time the whole week of training. With that, the pressure for victory is even greater on the team led by Cuca.

Atlético’s lineup will undergo some changes today. Suspended for the third yellow card, midfielder Allan and defender Junior Alonso are the absences. In addition to them, there are four more injured athletes: Igor Rabello, Otávio, Alan Kardec and Pedrinho

With so many problems, Cuca was forced to carry out some tests these last few days. According to the website ge.com, defender Réver was even improvised as the first defensive midfielder, with Jair and Zaracho further on. Another possibility is the entry of Rubens.

Among those related, the big news is the presence of Eduardo Vargas. After intense days of charges and punishment, the striker is again an option among the reserves. He was out of the team’s last three engagements in this Brasileirão.

Atletico’s probable lineup is as follows: Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Jemerson (Réver) and Arana; Réver (Nacho), Jair and Zaracho; Ademir (Pavón), Hulk and Keno.

Speak, Everson

“We know how remarkable it is for you to be champion in Libertadores. Wherever we go here at the club, there are pictures from 2013”, said the Atletico goalkeeper.

– Of course, our desire was to fight for the title. We are the current champions. Today it has a 1% chance. Three, four rounds from now, if you’re on a winning streak, that percentage can increase. But our main focus is to win again to seek the G-4.

Technical sheet: Atletico-GO vs Atletico

Date: 09/4/2022 (Sunday)

Time: 18:00 (from Brasilia)

Location: Antônio Accioly, Goiania (GO)

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (SP)

Assistants: Alex Ang Ribeiro and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (Both from SP)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (SP)

Where to watch: Premiere