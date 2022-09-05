Atltico-GO X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

  • 33
    2 time

    Vargas entered with energy. Participating in all attacks in the first few minutes.

  • 32
    2 time

    ….and Jemerson leaves for Caleb’s entrance.

  • 31
    2 time

    Two substitutions for Atltico-MG: Eduardo Sasha leaves, Vargas enters.

  • 28
    2 time

    Jorginho tries on his right leg from the middle of the street. The beat comes out over the crossbar.

  • 27
    2 time

    Last substitution of Atltico-GO: Marlon Freitas leaves, Airton enters.

  • 26
    2 time

    Ademir accelerates on the right side to get a kick, tries a short dribble in dispute with Renan and the goalkeeper gets the better.

  • 25
    2 time

    Atltico-MG substitution: Hulk leaves, Nacho Fernndez enters.

  • 23
    2 time

    Hulk is feeling after trying a sprint. The attacker is lying on the lawn, apparently with muscle pain.

  • 22
    2 time

    ….and Zaracho leaves for Rubens’ entrance.

  • 21
    2 time

    Two changes from Atltico-MG: Keno leaves, Ademir enters.

  • 18
    2 time

    Atltico-MG coach, Cuca is preparing the first substitutions.

  • 16
    2 time

    Zaracho cautioned with a yellow card by the referee.

  • 15
    2 time

    Keno straightens to his right leg, but kicks straight across the baseline.

  • 14
    2 time

    Hulk tries to organize an attack, but misses the pass to Zaracho, who was passing on the left.

  • 13
    2 time

    …. and Dudu gives way to Jorginho.

  • 12
    2 time

    Two substitutions for Atltico-GO: Shaylon leaves, Wellington Rato enters.

  • 11
    2 time

    GOOOLLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!!!! Sasha insists on investing on the left, raises her head to observe the positioning in the area and crosses for Hulk to complete for the nets.

  • 10
    2 time

    Eduardo Sasha invades the area and kicks for Renan to palm.

  • 7
    2 time

    Game stopped to serve Eduardo Sasha and Wanderson. The two had a head-to-head clash.

  • 6
    2 time

    Hulk experiments from outside the area, but without force, and Renan defends.

  • 5
    2 time

    Keno makes a deep pass to pass Zaracho, but the Argentine slips and doesn’t have control of the ball.

  • 4
    2 time

    Keno stretches pass to Hulk on command of attack. The player does not reach and the ball goes to goalkeeper Renan.

  • two
    2 time

    …. and Jefferson leaves the field for the entry of Arthur Henrique.

  • 1
    2 time

    Double substitutions of Atltico-GO: Luiz Fernando leaves, enters Lo Pereira.

  • 0
    2 time

    Restart the game in Goinia!

  • 51
    1 time

    Break in Goinia! Atltico-MG scores in additions and beats Atltico-GO.

  • 49
    1 time

    GOOOOLLL DO ATLTICO-MG!!!!!! Keno comes out stitching Marlon Freitas and Dudu in the area and ends the move with a cross kick in Renan’s left corner.

  • 48
    1 time

    Keno and Zaracho don’t get along in triangulation at the entrance to the area and Atltico-MG hands over ownership to the namesake of Goinia.

  • 47
    1 time

    Atltico-GO escapes again with Jefferson, who stretches the pass in the area. Dudu heads free and Everson avoids the home team’s goal.

  • 44
    1 time

    Six minutes extra.

  • 43
    1 time

    The referee shows Luiz Fernando a yellow card.

  • 42
    1 time

    Jefferson takes another cross into the area, Luiz Fernando anticipates Arana, but heads wide.

  • 38
    1 time

    Keno is triggered at the edge of the lawn and crosses in Renan’s hands.

  • 36
    1 time

    In support of the attack, Jefferson takes off crossing to the area. Churn wins through Jemerson’s top and heads for goalkeeper Everson’s defense.

  • 35
    1 time

    Atltico-GO advances the scoring in the attack and tries to create difficulties for the Minas Gerais club to play.

  • 34
    1 time

    Submissions: Atltico-GO 2×4 Atltico-MG.

  • 33
    1 time

    Marlon Freitas triggers the beat and Nathan Silva arrives at the mark to block.

  • 32
    1 time

    Baralhas gets a rebound from the corner, bets on a kick from outside the area and gives goal kick to Atltico-MG.

  • 31
    1 time

    Shaylon takes a left-handed corner to the area, Luiz Fernando tries and the defense partially cuts.

  • 28
    1 time

    Referee authorizes technical stop for players to hydrate.

  • 27
    1 time

    Hulk takes a closed corner to the area, Jair appears at the first post and heads out.

  • 26
    1 time

    After sprinting from the right, Hulk rolls the ball with an open goal. Keno tries after slipping and blocked by the back.

  • 25
    1 time

    Guilherme Arana crosses with poison to the area, Renan leaves the goal to make a save.

  • 22
    1 time

    For fouling Diego Churn, Nathan Silva was shown a yellow card.

  • 21
    1 time

    Shaylon takes a corner into the area. The defense manages to alleviate the danger.

  • 19
    1 time

    Marlon Freitas lifts the ball in the Atltico-MG area. Mariano cuts through the back line, giving the home team a corner.

  • 18
    1 time

    Guilherme Arana caught offside.

  • 17
    1 time

    Another attack by the Rooster from the left concluded with a kick from Keno to the outside.

  • 16
    1 time

    Atltico-MG advances with a shift from foot to foot to the left. In the definition, Arana crosses to the small area and goalkeeper Renan defends in two halves.

  • 15
    1 time

    Ball possession: Atltico-GO 39% Atltico-MG.

  • 14
    1 time

    Baralhas risks a long-distance left-handed kick, but does not fully catch the ball.

  • 13
    1 time

    Keno tries to plot a play with Hulk, but the mark intercepts the exchange of passes.

  • 10
    1 time

    Diego Churn dives between the defenders to complete a cross by Marlon Freitas, gives a scare to the Minas Gerais crowd, but does not reach the ball.

  • 9
    1 time

    Hulk takes charge with a strong kick, in the center of the target. Renan defends without offering a rebound.

  • 8
    1 time

    Mariano’s cross on the right deflects into Jefferson’s arm. The mining club has a free kick.

  • 7
    1 time

    Jemerson takes the lead on the left and tries to take Atltico-MG to the attack.

  • 5
    1 time

    After Mariano’s cross from the right, Zaracho deflects in the area and Hulk heads in to save Renan.

  • 4
    1 time

    Game paralyzed for service to defender Wanderson.

  • 3
    1 time

    The corner is taken with a cross by Dudu into the area. Everson leaves the goal to intervene.

  • two
    1 time

    Dudu appears on the right side, gets stuck in Guilherme Arana’s marking, but wins a corner for Atltico-GO.

  • 1
    1 time

    Atltico-MG advances on the right side with Mariano, who was an inversion to the other side and the ball is lost by the sideline.

  • 0
    1 time

    Start the game in Goinia!

  • 0
    1 time

    Games ended this Sunday: Flamengo 1×1 Cear – Corinthians 2×2 Internacional – Fortaleza 1×3 Botafogo.

  • 0
    1 time

    Atltico-GO won 15 of the 22 points acting as home team in the Brazilian Championship.

  • 0
    1 time

    ATLTICO-MG: Everson; Mariano, Rver, Nathan Silva, Jemerson and Guilherme Arana; Jair and Zaracho; Keno, Eduardo Sasha and Hulk.

  • 0
    1 time

    ATLTICO-GO: Renan; Dudu, Wanderson, Klaus and Jefferson; Gabriel Baralhas, Marlon Freitas and Willian Maranho; Shaylon, Luiz Fernando and Diego Churn.

  • 0
    1 time

    The schedules are defined by coaches Eduardo Baptista (Atltico-GO) and Cuca (Atltico-MG).

  • 0
    1 time

    Atltico-GO is experiencing a more delicate situation in the competition. Drago is in the relegation zone, in the penultimate place, with 22 points in 24 games.

  • 0
    1 time

    Atltico-MG tries to put an end to the oscillations with a sequence of victories, starting with today. Club 7 placed in the Brazilian Championship with 36 points.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good afternoon, fans! Today we are going to follow the duel between the athletics of Gois and Minas Gerais for the Brazilian Championship. Follow all duel moves.

