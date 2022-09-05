Attack on Cristina Kirchner: ‘Gun was powered, but not loaded’, explains expert | Fantastic

The pistol used in the attack requires the shooter to maneuver the bolt backwards so that the first ammunition from the magazine goes up to the chamber. According to experts, this did not happen. That’s why, the moment the trigger is pulled, the bullet didn’t come out.

“Gun was powered, but not loaded, which is the common maneuver before firing a shot just like that, and is the guidance of the manufacturer of that weapon,” explains Willy Hauffe, director of the National Association of Federal Criminal Experts.

“It had five rounds in it. But he may have forgotten to make that move and when it was time to pull the trigger”, says criminal expert Olavo Barbosa, head of the forensic and weapon service at the Institute of Criminalistics in Rio de Janeiro.

The weapon used by the Brazilian is a Bersamade in Argentina, by a company founded in the 1950s. The semi-automatic pistol has a caliber of 765 – or 32 – and weighs just over half a kilo without a magazine.

“These are even small-caliber weapons, okay? Not common use by security force or army. It’s a personal protection caliber actually,” says Hauffe.

Asked if a weapon like the one used in the attack on Cristina Kirchner can be fatal, the expert says: “Yes! Right there on the face, it certainly had a chance of being a very big fatality.”

The release of the possession of weapons in the Argentina is relative. As intelligence and security specialist Carlos Lopes explains:

“It’s for a specific audience, and it must meet certain conditions in accordance with the Gun Carrying Act and the Gun Use Act. Both for having a gun at home, for sports use or for self-defense”, he explains.

And there are specific rules for carrying a gun in a public place:

“This weapon must not be ready to fire. Ammunition must be separate from the weapon. It shouldn’t be inside it. No one can carry a weapon, no matter how empty it is, I mean without ammunition”, says Carlos Lopes.

O Fantastic learned from sources at the Argentine Federal Police that the expertise on the weapon confirmed the main suspicion: there was ammunition in the pistol’s magazine, but at the time of the attack no bullet was cocked.

Listen to Fantastico podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on g1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.