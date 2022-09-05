Away due to indiscipline, Neto “wouldn’t do anything”, according to Fred Fortes, a performance analyst ex-Atlético

By: Hugo Fralodeo

The absence of midfielder Neto in the relationship that traveled to Goiânia to beat Atlético-GO, even with the absence of the injured Otávio and the suspended Allan, was explained when Atlético’s advisory confirmed that the home silversmith was removed for committing acts of indiscipline. .

Without specifying which acts led to the player’s removal, the club reported that Neto would be showing a lack of commitment. So, the midfielder started training with the under-20 category and has no prospect of reintegration nor the certainty of working in the lower category.

This is not the first time that something related to the name of the midfielder has come up, despite being the first time that an act of indiscipline by the player has been publicly spoken, who for some time has been showing his lack of commitment in the squad. Atletico professional.

According to Fred Stronga performance analyst who worked at Atlético between 2018 and May this year – therefore, he followed part of the player’s formation and his process of integration into the main group -, Neto, despite being a good player, “no where” when he was part of the team ‘sparring’ under Jorge Sampaoli and settled into the main squad because he was promoted too early.

Participating in the program ‘Sectorist Talk’last Tuesday (30), on the journalist’s YouTube channel Breno GalanteFred compared Neto with the also silver from the house Rubens, who played in the under-17 and under-20 categories with the steering wheel for some time, in addition to explaining that, due to stages having been burned in the process of training Neto, the athlete ended up even accommodated:

“Rubens passed Neto. Neto is a very competent player, he is a good player, nothing unusual, but a good player. But steps were skipped. Neto is in the same category as Rubens, he went up at the age of 16 and settled into the professional arena. Rubens continued at base, continued playing. (The Neto) had no choice. So, you take Rubens who played, competed, was hungry for the ball and has a completely different profile, Neto passed and today he is one of the coach’s options”.

NETO AND RUBENS PATHS

Neto arrived at Atlético in 2015, at the age of 12, for the under-13 category. While Rubens, just over a year older, arrived in 2016, for the under-15 category. Between 2017 and 2018, they worked together for a period in the under-17 category and also in the under-20 category, in 2019.

At the age of 16, Neto had his first experience in the main squad, playing in two matches in the 2019 Campeonato Mineiro. ‘sparring’, who trained with the professionals, although he made some matches in the lower category. In 2021, he was made in the professional squad and played in 14 games with Atlético’s shirt, having already scored his first goal, which was in the 2-0 victory against Athletico-PR, in Mineirão, in the campaign of the Brazilian championship. He entered the field for the last time in the return match of the round of 16 of Libertadores, against Emelec, at Mineirão, when he was called in the 36th minute of the second half to replace forward Eduardo Vargas. Neto turns 20 on the 11th and has a contract with Atlético until the end of 2024.

Rubens spent the years 2020 and 2021 acting in the under-20 category, but made his professional debut in the 2021 Campeonato Mineiro, when part of the main squad was on vacation. He definitely rose this year and had a streak as a starter at left-back under Antonio Mohamed, when starter Guilherme Arana and immediate reserve Dodô missed the team. Versatile, Rubens has played in 34 matches this season, having scored a goal and contributed an assist. He was on the field in the victory against Atlético-GO last Sunday. Rubens recently turned 21 and last August renewed his contract with Atlético until the end of 2025.