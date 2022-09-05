Bahia will gain a new all-inclusive resort from the Vila Galé group, in Guarajuba

A demand repressed by the pandemic and combined with that, the massive return of events and great New Year’s Eve parties that Northeastern capitals usually promote. On top of that, a super heated summer that should also see the return of Carnival, after more than two years out of the circuit. Yes, the Northeast is a destination for tourists without any defect and even in the turmoil of a pandemic crisis, the region was able to attract new investments in the hotel and resort segment.

And Bahia is in the plans to expand the Vila Galé hotel and resort network. In addition to the two units that the Portuguese group already has in the state – one in Salvador and another in Guarajuba – a new resort of the Collection Vila Galé line should arrive on the North Coast in the same place where the chain already has Vila Galé Marés, and which will have both types of accommodation.

The information was passed exclusively to the CORREIO, by the chain’s CEO, Gonçalo Rebelo de Almeida, during the inauguration, last weekend, of Vila Galé Resort Alagoas, the chain’s 10th unit in Brazil, where it now totals 3,700 bedrooms. In all, the company claims to generate 1,500 jobs in the country. “Vila Galé Collection, which should be installed in Guarajuba, is the group’s sub-brand, which has small boutique hotels, but with a differentiated concept, both in terms of refinement and services”, says the executive.

The group’s bets in the Northeast, however, do not stop here. The newly opened all-inclusive resort has already started operations on Carro Quebrado beach, in Barra de Santo Antônio (AL). About an hour from the capital Maceió, the structure is already almost 100% occupancy for New Year’s Eve. After investing BRL 150 million in Vila Galé Resort Alagoas, another northeastern state that should soon gain another unit is Maranhão, which already has a protocol of intent signed to open a new hotel in the Historic Center of São Luís. The planned investment is R$ 80 million.

Ceará is another destination that the group has their eyes on. In 2024, the chain should implement the Vila Galé Collection Sunset Cumbuco hotel and the Águas Marinha and Águas do Cauípe condominiums. Currently, Vila Galé has seven units in the Northeast in Fortaleza, Cumbuco, Salvador, Guarajuba, Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Touros and Barra de Santo Antônio.

“Vila Galé remains the largest and main chain of all-inclusive resorts in the Northeast, which continues to be the main vacation destination for Brazilians and many Europeans. The region is very rich in natural and cultural beauties and has a very welcoming people. It is a destination that promotes a complete experience, with an excellent offer of beaches, leisure, gastronomy and climate”, adds Almeida. Check out the full interview:

How do you see the consolidation of this recovery after the downturn that the sector faced in the pandemic?

Due to the resumption of tourism, our occupation this year took a turn and is within our expectations. For the coming months, we remain optimistic about the indicators. This year’s New Year’s Eve theme will be Brazilian soap operas and films, in which we will value those that are among the most unforgettable. Vila Galé has established itself as the main holiday destination for families. We are regularly investing in new structures and attractions, such as zip lines, water parks, toys, Teens rooms, Atelier NEP – our children’s themed space. Our action strategy aims to deliver entertainment with content that adds cultural, social, physical, intellectual and environmental richness to the customer experience. We are prepared to serve our guests with excellence.

‘The Northeast remains the main holiday destination for many Brazilians and Europeans’, says Gonçalo Rabelo de Almeida

(Photo: Publicity)

*

How did the group also face the effects of the pandemic when people stopped traveling because of covid? What challenges were imposed?

The group has a solid economic and financial structure, which allowed it to withstand the significant drop in revenue during the pandemic period. We maintained a policy of continuous investment, not only investing in the construction of new hotels – such as Vila Galé Alagoas – but also making renovations and improvements to existing hotels. We took advantage of the period to also reinforce the training of our teams and implement new technological solutions.

*

How do resorts stand out in this search? Is there already a record of any growth in this regard?

We have reviewed the food and beverage offer that will feature new offers and news throughout the season. Reservations are in line with the pre-pandemic period and occupancy rates for the New Year’s Eve period are already quite high.

We are pleased to note that the new resort in Alagoas will reach an occupancy close to 100% on its first New Year’s Eve. In fact, Portuguese clients closed two charters (chartered flights) on their own to get to know Vila Galé Alagoas at the end of the year.

*

Does Vila Galé have new investments planned for Bahia? What is the importance and participation of the state for the network?

We are currently studying new opportunities. However, it is already guaranteed that we will develop a new resort of the Collection line in Guarajuba. These are hotels that have personalized service and unique features in the rooms, such as exclusive amenities (cosmetics), Satsanga Spa and a restaurant with exquisite menus to provide a true gastronomic experience.

*

What does this new resort in Alagoas represent for the chain and what is the main innovation it brings to serve this tourist?

The structure of the largest all-inclusive resort in Alagoas is impressive. There are 513 apartments, four swimming pools, seven restaurants, five bars, a children’s club with a water park, Satsanga Spa, a nightclub, a 2,000 m² convention center, among other attractions. The concept was adapted from Vila Galé Touros, the last resort opened, in which we have included some new features, such as an increase in the children’s club area, a 100-meter long swimming pool and a water park.

*

What also became the strong point of this resort concept?

Gastronomy is also the highlight of the new resort. The Versátil restaurant is the main one and offers a buffet service. The Inevitável restaurant mixes Portuguese and Mediterranean cuisine, Massa Fina offers artisanal pizzas and pastas, while the Museu do Sertão restaurant offers typical dishes from the state of Alagoas. For children, the Nep restaurant offers children’s meals prepared without preservatives. Cervejaria Portuguesa is a Mediterranean delicacy. Another innovation is that there are chalet and family apartment options decorated with children’s characters.

*

What kind of professional do you look for to work at a resort?

In Brazil, we employ an average of 1,500 people. In Bahia resorts, there are 450 employees, and in this new equipment in Alagoas, we employ 300 professionals. It is important to say that 80% of these spaces were occupied by residents of the municipality of Barra de Santo Antônio, where the beach of Carro Quebrado is located.

For each role, we have a description that guides us as to the skills and abilities that we should seek and in this sense we value technical training in hospitality and tourism, knowledge of languages ​​and technology and experience in the area, especially in leadership roles.

Vacancies available to work at our resorts are on the Vila Gale website. It is also possible to register the curriculum in a database to participate in future selection processes.

*

What new jobs should be generated by the end of the year and what is crucial to winning a spot at one of the resorts?

The opening of Vila Galé Alagoas provided hope for the population of Barra de Santo Antônio, in Alagoas, who had fishing as their main source of income. By the end of the year, the expectation is that another 100 employees will be hired for various areas.

In terms of determining factors for this hiring, we recognize that soft skills (behavioral aspects) have great weight in our hiring and that is why people with hospitable attitudes, who show pleasure in serving and who enjoy working with and for people, leave at the forefront in the selection processes, as we believe that these are attitudes in line with our ‘mantra’ and our mission, which is to always be close to our customers.

*

Faced with all the transformations that the pandemic has brought to the sector, how to boost this tourism in the Northeast?

Honestly, we haven’t identified many changes in the post-pandemic period. Consumer preferences and behaviors remain very similar to the pre-pandemic period.

At this moment, it is necessary to invest again in the expansion of the national air network and in the dissemination of the destination at an international level. The product already has a wide and high quality offer. However, the biggest obstacle to the growth of tourism is the price of air tickets. We want to believe that the market will tend to stabilize. If prices continue on the current path there will likely be a big drop in demand.

WHO IS IT

Gonçalo Rebelo de Almeida is CEO of the Vila Galé network. Graduated in law at Universidade Lusíada de Lisboa, Gonçalo is 48 years old and started working in the Vila Galé group in 1996 in the legal department. Throughout his career, he has held roles in different departments from the legal area, purchasing, marketing and sales, information technology and human resources. He was responsible for the launch of several products and services within the group, among which the loyalty program, web sites, mobile applications, ERP Vila Galé, Vila Galé gym and Vila Galé Staff program stand out. He currently assumes the roles of CEO and administrator of the group.

ABOUT THE VILA GALE GROUP

Vila Gale is the largest chain of Resorts in Brazil and the second largest hotel group in Portugal. There are currently 37 hotels: 27 in Portugal (Tavira, Vilamoura, Lagos, Albufeira, Armação de Pera, Beja, Évora, Elvas, Alter do Chão, Paço de Arcos, Cascais, Sintra, Ericeira, Estoril, Lisbon, Coimbra, Serra da Estrela, Porto, Braga, Douro and Madeira) and another 10 in Brazil (Rio de Janeiro, Angra dos Reis, Fortaleza, Cumbuco, Salvador, Guarajuba, Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Touros, São Paulo and Barra de Santo Antônio).