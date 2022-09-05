Balbuena becomes the fourth Corinthians defender with the most goals at Neo Qumica Arena; see ranking

Corinthians tied with Internacional, this Sunday afternoon, by the score of 2 to 2. The second goal of the duel was scored by Fabián Balbuena. With that, the Paraguayan became the fourth defender of the club with the most goals in Neo Química Arenastadium opened in May 2014.

It was the seventh goal scored by the Paraguayan on the alvinegro stage, adding to his two spells at Timão. Now, he has left behind the side and defender Danilo Avelar, who rocked the Casa do Povo nets on six occasions – see ranking below.

To improve his position in the ranking, Balbuena has an arduous mission: to surpass teammates who are part of the current Corinthians squad. Left-back Fábio Santos, with ten goals, leads the ranking. In the sequence, Gil and Fagner appear, both with nine. The defender, by the way, was the one who assisted Balbuena to tie the duel with Internacional.

In the count involving all the players who have already worn the Corinthians shirt, regardless of position, the top scorer of Neo Química Arena is Jô, with 30 goals. The former striker of Timão is followed by Romero, with 27, and Jadson, with 24. The first name of the current squad to appear in the list is Gustavo Silva, with 14 goals – see complete list below.

The next chance players will have to improve their numbers at Neo Química Arena will be on Thursday, the 15th. Corinthians will host Fluminense, in a decisive duel for the Copa do Brasil.

Corinthians defenders with the most goals at Neo Química Arena

Fábio Santos – left-back – 10 goals

Gil – defender – 9 goals

Fagner – right back – 9 goals

Balbuena – defender – 7 goals

Danilo Avelar – side and defender – 6 goals

Henrique – defender – 5 goals

Corinthians general artillery at Neo Química Arena

