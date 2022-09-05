Barroso ‘mistakes’ by suspending salary floor for nursing, says National Health Council

New amount would be paid for the first time this Monday; Minister cites risk of decrease in service quality due to the possibility of mass layoffs

Minister Luis Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court



the minister Luis Roberto Barrosoof Federal Court of Justicedefined in a monocratic decision this Sunday, 4th, a period of 60 days for the detailing of the financial impact of the nursing salary floor. Until then, the creation of the new level is suspended. The floor would be paid for the first time this Monday, 5th. The president of National Health Council, Fernando Pigatto, considers Barroso’s decision a mistake. “On August 18, we approved recommendation 027, in which we ask for the rejection by the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court to the action filed by the National Health Confederation. We continue to dialogue with the nursing entities and we will do everything to ensure that the floor is implemented as quickly as possible, because this is justice for workers in this category, which is so important for the people of our country”, pointed out Pigatto.

By suspending the creation of the nursing floor, Barroso mentioned the risk of a decrease in the quality of the service due to the possibility of mass layoffs and overloading the health network, which would not be able to bear the costs generated by the new law. Federal, state, municipal government bodies, councils and health entities must present information on possible difficulty in service and reduction in the quality of the service provided, indicating, for example, information on the situation, data on employability and quality of health services for the STF to assess the risk of bed closures and reduction in the number of nurses and technicians. The preliminary, that is, provisional, decision by Barroso will now be submitted to the virtual plenary of the STF for the other magistrates to analyze the issue.

The determination meets the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Service Establishments, who argues that the floor is unsustainable, affecting mainly public hospitals, Santas Casas and the Unified Health System (SUS). In the decision, Barroso says that private entities that have conditions can and should implement the minimum wage for the category. He argues that the circumstances pointed out by him do not mean that the value is not fair and that the benefited classes do not deserve the minimum remuneration.

On August 4, the government sanctioned the minimum salary for nursing, which establishes a minimum salary of R$ 4,450 for professionals hired by the public and private sectors under the CLT rules. This serves as a reference for calculating the other salaries in the area. Nursing technicians would earn at least 70% of the value defined for flooring and nursing assistants and midwives, 50%. The theme had repercussions in the National Congress: the senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-PR), who was rapporteur for the project in the Senate, regretted the suspension of the nursing floor, saying that the STF cannot despise a law and amendment to the Constitution approved by a “very large majority” of Congress. He also said he will appeal the decision. The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) said he respected court decisions, but did not agree. Lira said that nurses can count on him to maintain what was decided in plenary.

the president of Regional Nursing Council of São Paulo, James Francisco Pedro dos Santos, said the decision took the category by surprise. “We had our sanction of the complementary law 14,434 that was voted after a PEC, showing all the constitutionality. We know that in Minister Barroso’s precautionary decision, he does not question the constitutionality of our law, but he questions things that had already been discussed and that were presented by the Chamber of Deputies, by the Senate, in all the answers that were sent. So, we understand that this is a very strong lobbying movement by the bosses and that at that moment they questioned the constitutionality of our law and, of course, they obtained this precautionary measure so that Minister Barroso can once again hear from all the involved,” he said.

I regret the suspension of the nursing floor. The STF, to which the employer sector appealed, cannot disregard the Law and Amendment to the Constitution approved by a vast majority of Congress. I am committed to the Court, on appeal, to reverse this decision! https://t.co/F8U7kbQsL5 — Fabiano Contarato (@ContaratoSenado) September 4, 2022