Barroso suspends nursing salary floor and alleges risk of worsening health service provision

Barroso’s decision was based on a request from CNSaúde, which alleges the unconstitutionality of the law



the minister Luis Roberto Barrosoof Federal Supreme Court (STF)suspended this Sunday, 4, the national nursing salary floor when seeing the risk of worsening in the provision of health services, especially in the public system, including hospitals linked to SUS, Santas Casas and public hospitals. The decision was based on a request from the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services (CNSaúde), which claims that the law is unconstitutional and claims that its application can generate unemployment, bankruptcy of health units or an increase in the transfer of costs to the private sector. Barroso gave a period of 60 days for public and private entities to provide clarification on the financial impact of the measure, the risks to employability and possible decline in the quality of services, in addition to the chance of reducing the supply of beds. Meanwhile, the STF minister determined that the floor does not come into force. The magistrate highlighted the importance of valuing professionals in the category, but said that “it is necessary to pay attention, at this moment, to the possible negative impacts of the adoption of the contested salary floors”.

“The proposal for a national salary floor for nursing professionals has the legitimate objective of honoring and promoting the appreciation of the category, through the correction of the existing salary disparity between doctors and nurses. It so happens that the risk to employability among the professionals that the law intends to honor, pointed out as a side effect of legislative innovation, raises considerable doubts about the suitability of the measure to achieve the desired ends”, says the decision. The nursing salary floor provided for a remuneration of R$ 4,750 for nurses; 70% of this amount to nursing technicians; and 50% to nursing assistants and midwives and was sanctioned by the president Jair Bolsonaro in August, after approval of the text by the National Congress. Barroso’s decision will be taken in the coming days for analysis by the other Supreme Court justices in a virtual plenary.