Benja criticizes Abel Ferreira after Palmeiras draw and warns

After the 2-2 draw with Bragantino this Saturday, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão, Palmeiras de Abel Ferreira can suffer to continue as favorites for the competition title. For presenter Benja, from SBT, the Portuguese coach made a mistake in the lineup of his team.

“The business was getting bad, but Palmeiras managed to get a draw. You just need to be smart! This Sunday, Flamengo will face Ceará and will probably win. With that, the difference goes down.”wrote Benja on social media.

“Palmeiras had the championship in their hands and they still have an advantage, but I think Abel Ferreira was bad today. If it’s to save a starter, don’t take the guys to the game. Then, at the time of the struggle, put Dudu, Rony and Zé Rafael in the second half”added the presenter.

Despite Benja’s prediction, Flamengo could not beat Ceará at Maracanã this Sunday morning. The team from Rio also tied the duel at 1 to 1. Thus, the difference between the two remains at seven points. The red-black has 44 points and occupies the second place in the Brasileirão table. While Verdão leads with 51 points.

Palmeiras’ next match will be on Wednesday, against Athletico Paranaense, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, for the return game of the Libertadores semifinal. It is worth remembering that Abel Ferreira’s team needs to win by two goals to win the classification for the final.

For the Brasileirão, Palmeiras returns to the field next Saturday (10), at 9 pm (GMT), against Juventude, also at Allianz Parque, for the 26th round of the competition. Until then, Abel Ferreira needs to go through the Hurricane first and guarantee another final.