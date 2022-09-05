Bieber with suspense, rocker Demi Lovato and crowd for Luísa Sonza: how was the 3rd day of Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio 2022

The first weekend of Rock in Rio 2022 ended with a day dedicated to pop. Amid the suspense of rumors that he would cancel a performance at the festival, Justin Bieber appeared and performed a relaxed show, almost in slow motion.

Demi Lovato, who previously played on the main stage with a pop punk vibe, sounded out of place: it could have been better on the day starring Green Day.

On Sunday there was also a sting from Emicida in the organization of the festival because of political demonstrations and Matuê protesting on his skateboard.

Luísa Sonza was underestimated. While Jota Quest put on a predictable show with low occupancy on the Mundo Stage, there was even a lack of breathing space in the singer’s audience on the Sunset Stage.

The rain that came and went did not discourage concerts by Iza, Gilberto Gil and family, Whindersson Nunes in a rapper version and more.

See how were the other shows of the first weekend of Rock in Rio:

1ST DAY: Iron’s ‘turn’, symphonic grave and protests against Bolsonaro

Iron’s ‘turn’, symphonic grave and protests against Bolsonaro 2nd DAY: Newbies ballad with Post Malone, rap, funk and electronica

The festival returns on Thursday (8) for the second weekend, which runs until Sunday (11). The next headliners are Guns N’ Roses, Green Day, Coldplay and Dua Lipa.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE

1 of 10 Justin Bieber sings to the crowd at Rock in Rio — Photo: Reproduction Justin Bieber sings to the crowd at Rock in Rio — Photo: Reproduction

Relaxed and almost in slow motion, as if walking through the living room of his house, Justin Bieber closed the first weekend of Rock in Rio, this Sunday (4). The 28-year-old and 12-year-old singer brought together strength, talent and the screams of grown up beliebers. The Canadian’s fans approved of each new “Justice” album and older songs.

In “Hold on”, the second of the setlist, he took off his sunglasses for the first time, to general frenzy. “Rio, how are you feeling? I’m grateful to be here today, we’ll have a great night”, he assured, before singing “Holy”. Read more.

Justin Bieber sings ‘Love yourself’ at Rock in Rio 2022

Demi Lovato makes rock version of Don’t Forget

Demi Lovato confirmed expectations and gave a show that sounded out of place from this Sunday’s most pop line-up. The American singer, recently turned 30, returned to Brazil with the tour of the album “Holy Fvck”, with a pop punk footprint that would combine with the day of Green Day and Avril Lavigne, next Friday (9). Read more.

2 of 10 Gilberto Gil performs on the third day of Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Bruna Prado/AP Gilberto Gil performs on the third day of Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Bruna Prado/AP

The 80-year-old singer faced a much smaller audience than that of the early afternoon in the same space, but he had a nice family party. Whoever was on the Sunset Stage sang from start to finish the 14 songs that Gil played, including “Drão”, “Tempo Rei” and “Aquele Abraço”. Flor, 13 years old, daughter of Bela Gil, sang “Garota de Ipanema” with her grandfather and was moved even before it started. Read more.

Flor Gil gets emotional and cries before singing with Gilberto Gil

3 of 10 Emicida performs on the third day of Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Emicida performs on the third day of Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

He gave up radio songs that could cheer up those who were just passing through to prioritize the heaviest and most engaged part of the repertoire. “Some people say that it’s not polite to talk about politics on the festival stage. But if I’m alive here, it’s because Racionais decided to talk about politics 30 years ago,” he said. It was a pinprick at Rock in Rio. The vice president of the festival, Roberta Medina, made statements against political demonstrations at musical events. She read more.

Emicida reacts to public protest against Bolsonaro: ‘Do it at the polls’

4 of 10 Iza performs at Rock in Rio — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1 Iza performs at Rock in Rio — Photo: Stephanie Rodrigues/g1

She invested in R&B in a show with old hits and her mother playing the piano. “Meu Talismã” was the highlight of the show, but songs released two days ago cooled the performance. A big band contributed to great R&B arrangements. Read more.

Luisa Sonza and Marina Sena

5 of 10 Luísa Sonza welcomes Marina Sena on the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Luísa Sonza welcomes Marina Sena on the Sunset Stage at Rock in Rio — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

It was difficult to find a place to see the show. Climbing to the Sunset Stage, she showed that she would look better on the World Stage. In addition to space, there was a lack of sound amplitude to meet everyone’s needs. Marina Sena appeared for three duets, including the hit “Por supuesto”. Luísa played a guitar solo and paid tribute to Marília Mendonça in “Best alone”, which has a version recorded with the singer. Read more.

Luísa Sonza pays tribute to Marília Mendonça

6 of 10 Jota Quest on the Mundo Stage — Photo: Sthepanie Rodrigues/g1 Jota Quest on the Mundo Stage — Photo: Sthepanie Rodrigues/g1

For the fourth time at the festival, the band, which has not released a new album since 2015, had no chance of surprising, but made the people who partially occupied the audience happy. In addition to making couples hug each other in “Fácil” and friends to jump together in “Do seu lado”, singer Rogério Flausino showed a flag with the phrase “Amazônia livre” and made a speech in defense of the environment. Read more.

7 of 10 Matuê protests against Bolsonaro — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Matuê protests against Bolsonaro — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

Matuê opened the day with rap and skateboarding — several skaters performed tricks during the presentation on the ramps installed on the sides and at the back of the stage. Towards the end of the presentation – which lasted just under an hour – Matuê made a silent protest against the President of the Republic, holding up a skateboard with the phrase “Fora Bozo” during the song “Kenny G”. Read more.

Matuê sings Charlie Brown Jr during a concert at Sunset

8 of 10 Tati Quebra Barraco participates in Buchecha’s show at Espaço Favela — Photo: Rogério Fidalgo/Agnews Tati Quebra Barraco participates in Buchecha’s show at Espaço Favela — Photo: Rogério Fidalgo/Agnews

At Espaço Favela, Buchecha made a romantic pocket show with several gems of funk melody from the times of the duo with Claudinho and feat with Tati Quebra Barraco. The singer got emotional when talking about his partner. “How I wish the bro was here. The boy left us at 26 years old and left us in 2002. How I wish he was here.” Read more.

Lil Whind (Whindersson Nunes)

9 of 10 Whindersson Never sings at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Braulio Lorentz/g1 Whindersson Never sings at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Braulio Lorentz/g1

Whindersson Nunes introduced his rapper version, Lil Whind, to a curious audience that didn’t know much about the songs, with the exception of those near the Supernova Stage. Between one trap and another, Whin distributed several sneakers. “By the end of the show there will be more ‘Jordan’, but you have to sing it right, sing it loud,” he warned. “I know you guys like free stuff.” Read more.

10 of 10 Lucy Alves sings at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Carlos Brito/g1 Lucy Alves sings at Rock in Rio 2022 — Photo: Carlos Brito/g1