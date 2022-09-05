Bolsonaristas resort to panic to mobilize on WhatsApp and Telegram

Messages circulating in Bolsonarista groups on Telegram and WhatsApp spread false plans to attempt the assassination of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and to cancel the ticket for reelection and call on the President of the Republic and the Armed Forces to react with “the foot in the door” on the 7th of September the alleged attempt at “electoral fraud” and the actions of the Federal Supreme Court.

The contents took on the tone of an ultimatum and a call for a “war”. As shown by Estadão, the warning that this September 7 will be Brazil’s “second independence” also appears on billboards in Brasília.

Messages identified by the report refer to Independence Day as an “atomic bomb”. “Prepare for war!” said a user in a Bolsonarista group with 32,000 people on Telegram. “In this war of good against evil, good wins”, posted a user in another group, with more than 60 thousand members in the same network.

According to the WhatsApp and Telegram Monitor of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), which inspected the activities of groups of supporters of the president on the two platforms between June 1 and August, some of this content still says that the date will be ” the last opportunity to put the country on the axis”.

For the coordinator of the monitor and professor at the Department of Computer Science at UFMG, Fabrício Benevenuto, Bolsonaristas use apps to disseminate messages and adopt an alarmist tone to generate “appeal” and attract people. “The main motivations for 7 de Setembro involve some kind of radicalism, and what we’re seeing in these groups is that. It has everything from fake news to the narratives they’re trying to build,” he said.

The most shared message on WhatsApp in Bolsonarista groups, according to the report, says that internal polls show that Bolsonaro would win the election and, therefore, the PT would react. To prevent this from happening, they call for action. “The future of our children and families is in our hands,” the text reads.

The material was submitted 297 times by 257 different users and appeared in 173 groups. This means that, in these groups alone, the message may have reached up to 44,000 people, who may have even shared the text with friends, family and neighbors.

The second most widely circulated message is an apocryphal letter attributed to a Bolsonar journalist who says he will “give up” if the president doesn’t “put Brazil back on track” on the 7th. of Congress and where else [SIC]if necessary. I am ratifying this authorization on the 7th of September”, states the text.

Circulation

For political scientist Camila Rocha, these messages can reach an even wider circulation, as they use messaging apps to boost content on other platforms. “The narratives in groups that are closed end up being recirculated in other media. A more radical deputy or councilor can signal supporters with words or phrases that refer to these contents.”

The UFMG monitor follows more than a thousand public WhatsApp groups and more than 200 groups and channels on Telegram, which function as broadcast lists. On WhatsApp, 569 groups sent just over 9,000 messages by 2,562 users. On Telegram, there were 115 groups, totaling 3,700 messages sent by 973 different users.

On Telegram, two of the most shared messages coincide with those on WhatsApp: the one about the PT’s plan to challenge Bolsonaro’s ticket or kill the president and the one that cites the apocryphal letter.

For the professor of Media Studies at the Fluminense Federal University (UFF) Viktor Chagas, these manifestations are usually presented with a “last card” tone, which generates enthusiasm in WhatsApp groups. “It’s been a common strategy since 2018. We did a survey at that time of the moments when anti-communist messages circulated more, and we saw that there was an intense correlation between moments when public opinion polls were released in which Bolsonaro appeared relatively stagnant”, he reported. .

The most shared message on Telegram invites the user to read a manifest, posted on another link. In this new address, the “patriotic people” determines that Bolsonaro arrest or remove “ministers, agents and parliamentarians in flagrant criminal collusion against the democratic rule of law, the popular economy and national sovereignty for creating a dictatorial parallel state”.

Collaboration

In a statement, WhatsApp reported that it works with authorities to protect the integrity of the electoral process to curb abuses and maintains partnerships with the STF and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). It also highlighted that the user can report messages directly in the app. “WhatsApp has a collaboration program with Brazilian authorities that allows for the prompt banning of accounts and groups.”

The report asked the Presidency of the Republic if the government is aware of the content of the mobilization of Bolsonaro supporters, but there was no response. Telegram did not take a position on the matter.

reach

569 groups were active on WhatsApp between June and August

9,091 messages about the 7th of September were sent in the period

115 groups were active on Telegram between June and August

3,700 messages were sent about 7 de Setembro in the period

46,000 messages about 7 de Setembro circulated on Facebook in August

6.1 million interactions were generated by Facebook posts

515,000 posts about September 7 were made on Twitter

Sources: Observatório do WhatsApp and Telegram from UFMG, Crowdtangle and Monitor de Redes do Estadão