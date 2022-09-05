Bolsonaro vetoes cash withdrawal from the benefit

The president Jair Bolsonaro passed a law that changes the rules of food stamps, vetoing the possibility of withdrawing the benefit by the worker after 60 days without using the credits. However, one of the most criticized changes by the sector, the permission for free portability of the service, was maintained in the new law. With this, the worker has the option to choose which operator will receive the benefit, being able to change the provider’s flag whenever he wants.







photo: istock

The new law is the result of the approval of the project to convert Provisional Measure 1.108/2022 and is published in the Official Gazette (DOU) of this Monday, 5th. The rule establishes that the food allowance must be used for the payment of meals in restaurants and similar establishments or for the purchase of foodstuffs in commercial establishments; and prohibits employers from receiving discounts under contracts signed with food stamp card issuers.

By vetoing the withdrawal of food stamps, the government claimed that the proposal conflicts with previous rules that allow the expenditure of values ​​from the Food Program to the Worker (PAT) on foodstuffs, expressly prohibiting the withdrawal of amounts deposited in the worker’s specific account. under the PAT and prohibit the conversion of food allowance into “cash”. “This provision was not repealed or altered by the legislative proposal”, quotes the government in the reason for the veto sent to the Congress.

“It is noteworthy that the possibility of withdrawing the food allowance amounts could induce the payment of this benefit as a salary composition value, perceived as an indistinct remuneration portion, unrelated to its food purpose and on which taxation would be levied, such as the deduction of the profit for purposes of calculating the tax on corporate income”, he adds, also alleging consequences such as “legal uncertainty” and “operating costs” that could be passed on to the worker.

Veto against unions

Bolsonaro also vetoed the passage included by the Chamber of Deputies in the MP that made it mandatory to transfer residual balances of contributions aimed at the category to trade unions. The rejected provision provided that “the residual balance of union contributions (…) that were not passed on to the union centrals due to the absence of regulation by the Executive Branch may be returned to each central in proportion to the representativeness requirements provided for in the specific legislation on school subjects.”

“The legislative proposal goes against the public interest, since it incurs potential expense for the Union by not presenting the estimate of the fiscal impact and the budgetary and financial adequacy”, justifies the government. “Furthermore, the breadth of the ‘residual balance’ concept has the potential to generate administrative and judicial disputes, which would lead to legal uncertainty”, he adds.