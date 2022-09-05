Bolsonaro vetoes food aid withdrawal after 60 days | work and career

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the law that changes rules for food aid with vetoes. The sanction was published in the “Official Journal of the Union” this Monday (5).

One of the vetoes concerns the possibility for the worker to withdraw, in cash, the unused balance of the food allowance after 60 days.

Initially, the rapporteur of the matter in the Chamber, Paulinho da Força (Solidariedade-SP), considered allowing the food allowance to be paid to workers in cash, which was strongly criticized by the restaurant sector.

In a note released at the end of July, the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) stated that the change would be a “serious threat to the survival of bars and restaurants throughout Brazil” and “would make it impossible to control the use of the benefit for the purpose it was created”.

In the text approved by Congress at the beginning of August, the device was withdrawn, but the possibility for the worker to withdraw the unused balance at the end of 60 days was included (which Bolsonaro vetoed).

Bolsonaro also vetoed the section that determined the restitution to union centrals of union contributions not passed on to these bodies by the Union.

The Provisional Measure edited by the government in March determined that the food allowance cannot be used for any other expense other than the purchase of food. According to the approved text, the amounts must be used to pay for meals in restaurants and similar establishments or for the purchase of foodstuffs in commercial establishments.

The provisional measure was approved by the Senate on August 3.