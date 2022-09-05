BOTAFOGO BEATS FORTALEZA, WINS THE FIRST IN THE RETURN AND MOVES AWAY FROM THE RELOW AREA

On the opening day of Tiquinho Soares, drama by Rafael, two goals by Eduardo and Gatito shining, the Botafogo defeated the once packed Strength 3-1 this Sunday, at Arena Castelão, and won the first in the second round of the Brazilian championship. With the result, Glorioso moved away from the relegation zone, moving up to 13th position, with 30 points (see the classification at the end of the report).

Botafogo started the game with a scare: with just 14 seconds, Marçal didn’t cut the crossed ball, Romarinho dominated and, facing the goal, ended up catching the ball, missing the finish. Despite the initial pressure from the home team, Glorioso was in the game and, at 14, Eduardo gave proof of what was to come, forcing Fernando Miguel to make a great save after heading.

After that move, Rafael ended up colliding with Thiago Galhardo, fell unconscious and suffered a sinking in the face, having to be replaced against his will. The episode served as fuel for Botafogo, which opened the scoring soon after. Jeffinho won the move on the left, rolled back and Eduardo hit the first goal: 1 to 0 for Fogão.

Pushed by more than 55,000 fans, Fortaleza didn’t give in and tried good plays, but couldn’t finish with precision. Better for Botafogo. At 30 minutes, Tiquinho Soares almost extended, kicking from outside the area for a good defense by the goalkeeper. And the second goal came at 35: Marçal took a corner, Cuesta deflected it on the first stick and Eduardo, with a header, made it 2 to 0.

Fortaleza had the chance to reduce the damage at the beginning of the second half, after Lucas Mezenga committed a penalty on Thiago Galhardo. Robson went for the kick, Gatito Fernández defended, Pedro Rocha kicked hard on the rebound and the Paraguayan goalkeeper saved Botafogo again, with another great save.

Then Botafogo took advantage and scored the third, with a great goal! After charging from the side, the defender of the fortress pushed away, Marçal took the leftover and, from outside the area, hit a kick in the angle, in a masterpiece: 3 to 0 for Fogão. Fortaleza managed to dominate eight minutes later, with Moisés receiving from Thiago Galhardo and playing in the salute of Gatito: 3 to 1.

Fortaleza’s goal reignited the home crowd, which again started to push the team. Silvio Romero got a good finish at 26, but Gatito blocked. However, with the clock ticking, Botafogo tried to cool the game, closed well and managed to maintain the advantage, returning to Rio de Janeiro with three very important points in the bag.

Botafogo’s upcoming matches

Botafogo returns to the field next Sunday (11) to face América-MG, at 11 am, at Nilton Santos Stadium. Then, Glorioso plays again at home against Coritiba, on the 17th, at 19h.

DATASHEET

FORTALEZA 1 X 3 BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 04/09/2022 – 16h

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa/GO) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-Fifa/SP)

Income and audience: –

Yellow cards: Juninho Capixaba (FOR); Marçal and Eduardo (BOT)

red cards: –

goals: Eduardo 18’/1ºT (0-1), Eduardo 35’/1ºT (0-2), Marçal 18’/2ºT (0-3) and Moisés 24’/1ºT (1-3)

STRENGTH: Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi (Otero 21’/2ºT) and Juninho Capixaba; Zé Welison (Hercules – Interval), Lucas Sasha (Lucas Lima 32’/2ºT) and Moisés; Romarinho (Pedro Rocha – Halftime), Robson (Silvio Romero 21’/2nd) and Thiago Galhardo – Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Rafael (Lucas Mezenga 17’/1ºT), Adryelson, Victor Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Lucas Fernandes and Eduardo (Gabriel Pires 23’/2ºT); Victor Sá (Lucas Piazon 32’/2ºT), Tiquinho Soares (Júnior Santos 32’/2ºT) and Jeffinho (Kanu 32’/2ºT) – Coach: Luís Castro.

Brazilian Championship standings: