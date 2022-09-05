Botafogo officializes proposal to remove Flamengo’s absolute titleholder

With an eye on the next season of Brazilian football, the BotafogoHis, John Textor, has big plans for the club’s future. At the moment, Botafogo’s priority is to remain in the first division of the Brasileirão so that, in the following year, with everything more established, it will seek great players in the national and international markets.

And the first big booster can be wheeledof the rival, Flamengo, who lives, with Dorival Jr, a great phase in the current season, but who is leaving Flamengo due to his contract, which runs until December of this year and will not be renewed by the Rio club.

In view of this, Botafogo made official a proposal in pre-contract format for Rodinei, a 29-year-old side. The idea is to win the competition for the player and close with his name, at zero cost, for the next year.

In Brazil, Inter and Galo also look to Rodinei. After the Minas Gerais club, it is the Rio club’s turn to show interest in Rodinei, followed by a proposal. However, at the moment, there is nothing advanced, only the proposal on the table. The information is from the ‘Lance!’ portal.

Mengão and Fogão are in different situations in 2022. While the carioca club is alive in three competitions, the glorious has only the Brasileirão to play for. Last Sunday, the white giant beat the leader of the second round, Fortaleza, away from home.