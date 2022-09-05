Brasília prepares for first parade in two years

posted on 05/09/2022 05:53 / updated on 05/09/2022 05:54



(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

A different September 7th holiday is approaching. In 2022, Brazil celebrates 200 years as an independent nation. The date will be marked by the return of the military parades, which were suspended for two years due to the covid-19 pandemic. The return of in-person celebrations should attract even more people to the places of celebration. In Brasilia, in addition to the civic-military parade on the Independence holiday, the Esplanada dos Ministérios will receive demonstrations from supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The Chief Executive has summoned his supporters to the acts since the month of June. He will participate in the celebrations in his city, Rio de Janeiro, where he will be campaigning in the afternoon. Before, in the morning, he will be present in the Esplanade parade.

An unprecedented event this year was the visit to the heart of the first Emperor of Brazil, Dom Pedro I, transported to Brazil at the end of August and displayed at the Itamaraty Palace until this Thursday, when he returns to Portugal.

All this amidst the tension between the Powers. Recently, Bolsonaro invited the eight businessmen who were targets of the search and seizure operation determined by Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), to be by his side on the platform of 7 de Setembro. Investigated on suspicion of financing acts against democracy, businessmen may be present at the military parade in Brasília or at the electoral event on the edge of Copacabana.

A series of messages circulating in Bolsonarista groups on Telegram and WhatsApp were revealed by Estadão. They spread false plans to attempt to assassinate the president, in addition to talking about a reelection cancellation. With the use of words like “war” and “atomic bomb”, the messages gain a more incisive tone. The warning that this September 7th will be Brazil’s “second independence” also appears on billboards in Brasília.

At the same time that the rally of the president and candidate for reelection will take place in Copacabana, in downtown Rio de Janeiro, Avenida Presidente Vargas will be taken over by the civic-military parade. On the shore, the Brazilian Navy will participate in a naval parade with ships from the Brazilian fleet and warships from friendly navies. The Air Force will display its smoke squadron and the cannons of Forte de Copacabana will salute the date.

In Brasília, the Esplanada region will have a security system reinforced with the use of snipers — high-precision snipers — and the DF’s anti-bomb squad. The Brasília hotel chain expects an occupancy of 70% of hotel rooms in the central region of the capital for the holiday, according to estimates by the Brazilian Association of the Hotel Industry (Abih).

Due to the parade, there will be changes in traffic and parking spaces for those who will accompany the festivities. The Esplanade will be closed from the east side of the Plano Piloto bus station to the L4 road. The change in local traffic will start from 17:00 tomorrow. The lanes will be cleared for vehicle traffic after the parade has ended, the planned acts and, mainly, after a technical evaluation by the security agencies. The Federal and Federal District governments decreed an optional point starting tomorrow for all servers.

other capitals

In São Paulo, the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of Independence will take place around the Museu Paulista, known as the Museu do Ipiranga. A civic-military parade is scheduled on an avenue next to the museum, and the staging of the cry of D. Pedro I, in Parque da Independência, in Ipiranga. The concentration of protesters on Avenida Paulista is also expected. The Security Secretariat monitors the organization of the act, but the assessment is that the climate is less tense than in 2021.

The government of Minas Gerais will also hold a civic act on September 7th. The ceremony will celebrate the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil. Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) is guaranteed to attend the event. The traditional parades of security troops will take place on Avenida Afonso Pena, starting at 9 am, with the participation of state police forces, including the Minas Gerais Military Police (PMMG), the Minas Gerais Fire Department (CBMMG) and the Civil Service of the State of Minas Gerais (PCMG). With very close schedules, the acts in Belo Horizonte will count on the PMMG, which is organizing security schemes in the capital, but also throughout the state.