Brazil records 13 deaths from Covid in 24 hours; moving average indicates a downward trend again | coronavirus

Brazil recorded this Sunday (4) 13 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 684,427 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 126 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -22% indicating a downward trend again.

Total deaths: 684,427

684,427 Death record in 24 hours: 13

13 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 126 (14-day variation: -22%)

126 (14-day variation: -22%) Total known confirmed cases: 34,517,770

34,517,770 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 2,339

2,339 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 19,528 (14-day variation: +21%)

1 of 4 Moving average of deaths — Photo: Arte/g1 Moving average of deaths — Photo: Arte/g1

Acre, Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Piauí, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Sergipe and São Paulo did not record new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period.

In Rondônia, there was a review in the number of deaths recorded since the beginning of the pandemic – it dropped from 7,356 to 7,353.

Federal District, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima and Tocantins did not release data this Sunday.

In total, the country registered 2,339 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,517,770 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 19,528. The variation was +21% compared to two weeks ago.

2 out of 4 Chaos Moving Average — Photo: Arte/g1 Chaos Moving Average — Photo: Arte/g1

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Rising (3 states): MT, PA and RO

MT, PA and RO In stability (4 states): SC, AM, CE and SE

SC, AM, CE and SE Falling (12 states): PR, RS, ES, SP, GO, MS, AC, AP, AL, BA, PI and RN

PR, RS, ES, SP, GO, MS, AC, AP, AL, BA, PI and RN Did not disclose (7 states and the DF): DF, MA, MG, PB, PE, RJ, RR and TO

3 of 4 Highlights — Photo: Arte/g1 Highlights — Photo: Arte/g1

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).