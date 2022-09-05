Brazilian billionaires boast private jets

Having a private and exclusive plane available to travel whenever you want or need is considered, most of the time, synonymous with luxury and wealth. Big businessmen and other wealthy people in Brazil, in addition to having aircraft for their companies, also have models for personal use.

Personal aircraft gained prominence after the Airbus Beluga, known as the whale, brought the ACH160 helicopter to Brazil – one of the most luxurious and modern today. The first copy of the model to be delivered worldwide was sold to a Brazilian customer and arrived in the country at the end of July.

Carlos Alberto Sicupira, the fifth richest person in Brazil, is the alleged buyer of the aircraft, which is worth about US$ 19.5 million. But he’s not the only one who boasts the convenience of having an aircraft to call his own. Abilio Diniz, Luciano Hang and Jorge Paulo Lemann, among others, have state-of-the-art planes on their property lists.

See below the planes available to some Brazilian businessmen.

Luciano Hang

Image: EDUARDO MATYSIAK/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Businessman Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan department store chain, has at least three aircraft for personal use in his estate.

The most prominent model is the Bombardier Global 600, which costs around US$ 62 million (R$ 330 million). It holds four crew and up to 19 passengers, but this amount may vary depending on the configuration chosen by the owner.

Another model that integrates the businessman’s fleet is the Challenger 350, with nine seats, which he uses on opening trips and visits to stores. In addition, Hang also has a Learjet 45 – twin-engine with capacity for up to 10 passengers.

Jorge Paulo Lemann

Image: Disclosure

Carioca businessman Jorge Paulo Lemann, one of the partners at AB InBev, one of the largest breweries in the world, owns a Falcon 7X, with capacity for up to 19 passengers. This model, by the way, is one of the most sought after by Brazilian businessmen. Good autonomy and capacity are the main attractions of this aircraft.

In addition to him, the 82-year-old businessman owns a Gulfstream G650ER, valued at US$ 67 million (R$ 350 million). The aircraft holds eight passengers and four crew members and has the autonomy to fly for 13,000 kilometers.

Image: Jaber Abdulkhaleg/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Abilio Diniz

Image: Flavio Florido/UOL

Businessman Abilio Diniz, a former partner of Grupo Pão de Açúcar (a company created with his father), has a Dassault Falcon 7X model aircraft in his fleet. The plane can carry up to 19 passengers and flies a distance of up to 11,000 kilometers.

A new customized model of this plane can cost up to US$ 60 million (R$ 315 million). The “basic” version, on the other hand, costs around R$ US$ 45 million (R$ 234 million).

Falcon 7X Image: Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Carlos Jereissati

Businessman Carlos Jereissati, from the Iguatemi shopping center group, also has a Dassault Falcon 7X model aircraft. The average value of the model is estimated at US$ 45 million (R$ 234 million).

The Falcon 7X can carry up to 19 passengers, and its configuration can be changed, the most used for the model is for 12 people, in addition to the crew.

Carlos is the brother of Tasso Jereissati, who is currently a senator for the PSDB of Ceará.