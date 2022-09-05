Brazilian inherits R$ 1 billion after being recognized as the son of WEG co-founder

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Brazilian inherits R$ 1 billion after being recognized as the son of WEG co-founder 3 Views

Brazilian Lucas Demathe, 27, inherited R$ 1 billion after being recognized as the son of WEG co-founder, businessman Eggon João da Silva. Of the five installments of the value, the young man has already received two.

The court settlement was processed in court for about seven years. The heir, who is from Santa Catarina, started the process after filing a lawsuit to have his rights recognized.

Eggon died at age 86 of natural causes in 2015, in Jaraguá do Sul. The businessman, who has worked since his adolescence, was a partner at João Wiest & Cia. Ltd., a company that produces exhaust pipes for vehicles. He later left the company to found WEG with Geraldo Werninghaus and Werner Ricardo Voigt.

WEG is one of the largest manufacturers of electric motors in the world. Eggon’s fortune is estimated at US$1.3 billion. The businessman had five children with his wife, with Demathe conceived out of wedlock. The fortune is being shared between them.

The process continues in judicial secrecy.

Portal do Holanda was founded on November 14, 2005. First with a column, named after its founder, journalist Raimundo de Holanda. Then it moved to Blog do Holanda and finally Portal do Holanda. It was one of the first internet sites in the State of Amazonas. It is audited by IVC and ComScore.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Nubank numbers oppose Brazilian and foreign analysts

The difference in views on the Nubank between foreign and local analysts has drawn attention …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved