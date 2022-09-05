Brazilian inherits R$ 1 billion after being recognized as the son of WEG co-founder

Brazilian Lucas Demathe, 27, inherited R$ 1 billion after being recognized as the son of WEG co-founder, businessman Eggon João da Silva. Of the five installments of the value, the young man has already received two.

The court settlement was processed in court for about seven years. The heir, who is from Santa Catarina, started the process after filing a lawsuit to have his rights recognized.

Eggon died at age 86 of natural causes in 2015, in Jaraguá do Sul. The businessman, who has worked since his adolescence, was a partner at João Wiest & Cia. Ltd., a company that produces exhaust pipes for vehicles. He later left the company to found WEG with Geraldo Werninghaus and Werner Ricardo Voigt.

WEG is one of the largest manufacturers of electric motors in the world. Eggon’s fortune is estimated at US$1.3 billion. The businessman had five children with his wife, with Demathe conceived out of wedlock. The fortune is being shared between them.

The process continues in judicial secrecy.